This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Loud Luxury returns to Omnia and SayMyName is back at EBC at Night in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Loud Luxury (Loud Luxury)

DJ duo Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace, who will soon release their new record, “Nights Like This,” take over Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

XS Nightclub

Diplo and the Chainsmokers close out CES week at XS on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men on Friday and $40 for women and $60 for men on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas (xslasvegas.com).

SayMyName

Hard trap DJ SayMyName returns to Encore Beach Club at Night on Wednesday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Marquee Nightclub

Dash Berlin is back at Marquee Nightclub on Saturday, with sounds by Chris Tavi in the club’s BoomBox Room. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

J-Nice

Light Nightclub features beats by resident DJ J-Nice on Saturday and Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).