This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Credit: Light Nightclub

Metro Boomin (Joe Janet)

Metro Boomin

Light Nightclub’s Halloween weekend gets underway Friday with Metro Boomin spinning his hits “Mask Off,” “Both” and “Too Much Sauce.” Hip-hop artist and actor Ludacris continues the party Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men on both nights (thelightvegas.com).

Drai’s Nightclub

Drai’s “Horror Story” weekend will feature plenty of treats with concerts by Trey Songz on Friday, Future on Saturday, Lil Wayne on Sunday and Rae Sremmurd on Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Ticket prices vary (draisgroup.com).

‘Halloween Under the Dome’

The Plaza will host a Halloween bash under its dome from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Guests in their spookiest costumes can dance to pop hits played by a DJ and enjoy drink specials at the outdoor bars. A fireworks show will launch around 10:30 p.m. to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Admission is free (plazahotelcasino.com).

‘Flawless Mondays’

Steve Aoki will take over Jewel Nightclub’s “Flawless Mondays” party. The “It’s Halloween Weekend” celebration will feature a $20,000 costume contest. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

‘Wynn World’ at XS

On Sunday, Wynn Nightlife’s “Wynn World” Halloween weekend will feature sounds by Diplo and a costume contest with over $45,000 in cash and prizes. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $40 for men and $25 for women (xslasvegas.com).