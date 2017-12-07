This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

He played unreleased tracks from his upcoming “NOVA” album at festivals this fall. Will RL Grime continue the tease this week?

He played unreleased tracks from his upcoming “NOVA” album at festivals this fall. Will RL Grime continue the tease this week? Find out Friday at XS Nightclub and Thursday at Intrigue Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. each night at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45 for men and $25 for women (xslasvegas.com; intriguevegas.com).

Hear “Wonder Years” and other hits by Dutch DJ Fedde Le Grand when his tour comes to Marquee Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

New Jersey trio Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Sam Frisch, aka Cash Cash, will take over Hakkasan Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. General admission tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men (hakkasanlv.com).

Twins Miriam and Olivia Nervo, who recently teamed up with Wolfpack for their new single “Like Air,” perform Saturday at Omnia Nightclub. DJ Dash will spin in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General admission tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men (omnianightclub.com).

Dance to sounds by DJ Ted Morris at Chateau Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $40 for women and men (chateaunights.com).