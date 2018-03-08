This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Calvin Harris performs at The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Omnia anniversary weekend

Omnia Nightclub celebrates its three-year anniversary at Caesars Palace. Calvin Harris starts the party Friday, and Zedd takes over Saturday. The “Deseo Latin Sunday” event wraps up the weekend with Gil Barba & DJ Exile. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men on Friday and $25 for women and $40 for men on Saturday. VIP Bar Card packages start at $100. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. (omnianightclub.com).

Rich the Kid

Khalid, Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar are just a few of the artists featured on his upcoming debut album, “The World Is Yours.” Rapper Rich the Kid performs Wednesday at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Fabolous

Brooklyn rapper Fabolous closes out the weekend with a concert at Drai’s on Sunday. Resident DJ Franzen mans the decks. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).

Wet Republic

Its grand opening weekend is a month away, but Wet Republic at the MGM Grand joins the dayclubs opening for pool season on the Strip. The lineup features DJ Shift on Friday, Fergie DJ on Saturday and Mark Eteson on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (wetrepublic.com).

Marshmello

Encore Beach Club at Night begins its season Thursday with Marshmello. The weekly industry night pool party will feature a rotating lineup of DJs on the Wynn Nightlife roster, including Alesso and Diplo. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).