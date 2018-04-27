This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Artist Maren Morris performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Maren Morris performs "Rich" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Maren Morris with Zedd

After steadily climbing the charts since its release in January, “The Middle” — the crossover single featuring Maren Morris, electronic duo Grey and DJ Zedd — hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 40 this month. See the country singer perform the track with Zedd on Saturday at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Anniversary bash

Galantis and Dillon Francis join Intrigue Nightclub’s two-year anniversary celebration this weekend. New Wynn Nightlife residents Galantis man the decks Friday, and Dillon Francis takes over Saturday. Tickets are $25 for women and $45 for men each night. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas (intriguevegas.com).

Heroes vs. Villains

Celebrate the release of “Avengers: Infinity War” at Rehab Beach Club’s Heroes vs. Villains Party with DJ Five on Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 for women and $40 for men (rehablv.com).

Tee Grizzley

Daylight Beach Club features a performance by Tee Grizzley on Sunday ahead of the May 11 release of the Detroit rapper’s debut studio album, “Activated.” Doors open at 11 a.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women (daylightvegas.com).

The Cookout on Tour

Drai’s Beachclub hosts the Cookout Radio Show tour Friday. DJs Devault, GG Magree, Noizu and Parker take over the rooftop pool party at The Cromwell. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission starts at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).