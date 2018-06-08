This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Nora En Pure (Dane Kniola)

She has her own radio show, “Purified,” on Sirius XM Chill, and her track “Tears in Your Eyes” recently reached 10 million plays on Spotify. See Nora En Pure this weekend at Marquee Dayclub’s Beatwave Sundays pool party. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Rufus Du Sol

Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George and James Hunt, aka Rufus Du Sol, are back with a new single (“No Place”) and an exclusive residency at Wynn Las Vegas. The Australian trio kicks off the first of three dates at Encore Beach Club’s Nightswim event Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Encore. Tickets are $20 to $55 (encorebeachclub.com).

Dada Life

On a club tour in support of their new 12-track album, “Our Nation,” DJ duo Dada Life takes over Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (draisbeachclub.com).

Too Short

His new album, “The Sex Tape Playlist,” dropped last month. See rapper Too Short perform Wednesday at 1 Oak Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Austin Mahone

The Flamingo Go Pool hosts a performance by pop singer Austin Mahone on Saturday. The Day Beats pool party features drink specials, contests and life-size games. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $15 (gopoolvegas.com).