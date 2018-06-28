This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Taboo (Bryan Steffy)

Taboo (Bryan Steffy)

Taboo (Bryan Steffy)

Taboo

The Flamingo’s Go Pool celebrates the Fourth of July with its “Red, White & Taboo” event Saturday. The dayclub’s party features a performance by Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas, a DJ set by Eric Forbes, and drink specials until 1 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $15. Cabana and day-bed rentals are available (gopoolvegas.com).

Dee Jay Silver

Las Vegan Dee Jay Silver spins his country remixes at Rehab’s Fourth of July bash. The event is also the official UFC pool party during International Fight Week. Doors open at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets start at $10 for women and $20 for men (rehablv.com).

Diplo

He recently shared a playlist featuring music by LGBTQ artists for Pride Month. Diplo DJs on Sunday night at XS Nightclub’s Nightswim and heads to Intrigue Nightclub for the Fourth of July. Doors open at 10 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wynn Las Vegas. General admission tickets start at $60 for men and $40 for women Sunday and $25 for women and $45 for men on Wednesday (xslasvegas.com; intriguevegas.com).

‘Passport Experience’

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop hosts its new monthly day party Saturday. DJ Fully Focus hosts the multicultural “Passport Experience” featuring performances by internationally known DJs from 4 to 10 p.m. General admission starts at $30 (chateaunights.com).

Reggae Night

M Resort hosts its poolside Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday. Partygoers can groove to music by Island Spice and enjoy an open bar from 8 to 9 p.m. at the M Pool. Admission is $2 (themresort.com).