This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Tritonal at Marquee Dayclub (Andrew Dang)

Meek Mill at Drai's Nightclub (Tony Tran)

Meek Mill performs at Drai's Nightclub (Tony Tran)

Meek Mill at Drai's Nightclub (Tony Tran)

Meek Mill

He kicked off his exclusive concert residency with Drai’s and released the “Legends of the Summer” EP this month. Don’t miss rapper Meek Mill when he returns to Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men (draisgroup.com).

‘XMAS in July’

Marquee Dayclub transforms into a wet winter wonderland for its “XMAS in July” celebration. Guests can hear beats by Tritonal on Friday, Deorro on Saturday and Chris Lake on Sunday while enjoying snow flurries and giveaways. Beatwave Sundays also features Santa’s Ultimate Slay Ride Bikini Contest with a $5,000 cash prize. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women all three days and $40 for men Friday and Sunday and $50 Saturday (marqueelasvegas.com).

Desiigner

Hip-hop artist Desiigner performs at 1 Oak Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Black Coffee

South African DJ Black Coffee headlines XS Nightclub’s Nightswim event Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Hyde Bellagio

The second round of Hyde Bellagio’s Turntables and Tequila DJ Competition is set for Thursday. DJ Mixta B, DJ Phonics and DJ Spyda Tek are competing for a residency at the club’s The Rewind — A Proper Throwback. The event starts at 7 p.m. and features Don Julio and DeLeon drink specials. Free (hydebellagio.com).