This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Round-up of performers and events at nightclubs, dayclubs and other nightlife venues.

Dillon Francis at EBC (Wynn Nightlife)

Dillon Francis (c) Karl Larson/Larson Media

Dillon Francis

To celebrate the Friday release of his new Spanish-language album, “Wut Wut,” DJ Dillon Francis takes over Encore Beach Club joined by special guest Valentino Khan. Doors open at 11 a.m. Friday at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

TroyBoi

Before he hits the road on his “Vibez Tour” this fall, catch TroyBoi at Drai’s Beachclub. The London DJ continues his residency with Drai’s on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (draisgroup.com).

Sigala

His just-released debut album, “Brighter Days,” features singles with Kylie Minogue, the Cheat Codes and Max, and the track “Just Got Paid” with Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana. Sigala headlines Marquee Dayclub’s Beatwave Sundays pool party at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

J-Nice

DJ J-Nice starts the weekend at Daylight Beach Club and closes it out during the dayclub’s Lit Sundays party. Doors open at 11 a.m. Friday and Sunday at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (daylightvegas.com).

Crankdat

“Kneel Before Me” is his latest collaboration with DJ duo Slander and rock band Asking Alexandria. Don’t miss Crankdat at Hakkasan Nightclub on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasannightclub.com).