‘Pokemon Go’ Fest returns to Chicago after botched 2017 event

CHICAGO — A Pokemon Go event that left attendees dissatisfied last year is returning to Chicago with organizers proclaiming they have learned their lesson.

The developer Niantic Inc. says Pokemon Go Fest 2018 will take place in July in Lincoln Park. Monday’s announcement comes weeks after Niantic settled a class-action lawsuit for about $1.6 million.

Last year’s festival in Chicago’s Grant Park went awry when technical glitches prevented many fans from logging on to the augmented reality game.

The problems forced Niantic to issue a full refund for the $20 tickets and $100 in credits for use of the app. The game uses GPS to locate, capture, battle and train virtual creatures.

Niantic CEO John Hanke says the company is excited about returning to the city.