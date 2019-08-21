Raiders watch party, Cheap Trick lead downtown Las Vegas events

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Raiders-Packers game on big screen

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will transform into the Downtown Watch Zone on Thursday, as it hosts its first Raiders Watch Party of the preseason. The game against the Green Bay Packers will be projected on 72 feet of screen with stadium sound and snacks from American Coney Island. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the free, all-ages, first-come, first-served event; the game starts at 5 p.m. Tables, starting at a $100 food and beverage minimum, can be reserved. 200 E. Third St., dlvec.com

Cheap Trick to play free show Saturday

Cheap Trick will play a free show on Saturday as part of the Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks summer concert series. The show is set for 9 to 10:30 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. vegasexperience.com

Historian to discuss mob ‘jukebox racket’

The Mob Museum will present “The Jukebox Racket: How the Mob Made Millions One Nickel at a Time” from 2-3 p.m. Saturday in the third-floor Oscar B. Goodman Room. Historian Jeff Burbank will trace the evolution of the jukebox and explain how it became lucrative for mobsters such as Meyer Lansky and Sam Giancana. The presentation is free with museum admission and for members. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

King book, movie up for discussion

The Double Negative Book Club discuss Stephen King’s “The Body,” and its film adaptation “Stand By Me,” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at The Writer’s Block. The club is a discussion group in which “a work of literature is examined in reference to its on-screen (film or TV) adaptation.” Attendees will be reading a newly released edition of “The Body,” available through the store’s website. “Stand By Me” can be rented via Apple iTunes, Amazon.com and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, but will not be screened at the meeting. 519 S. Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

At Container Park, Saturday is luau day

Downtown Container Park will host the inaugural 9th Island Summer Family Luau on Saturday. The day starts with a Kids Camp Luau from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be live music, food, drinks, entertainment and art throughout the day, including a pop-up rooftop tiki bar. Admission is free, with a $10 fee for the Kids Camp. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

