‘Red Hot Nutcracker,’ holiday photos in downtown Las Vegas

Majestic take on ‘The Nutcracker’

The producers of Tease & Tails burlesque are teaming up with Majestic Repertory Theater for a limited engagement production called “Red Hot Nutcracker.” Described as “a risque retelling of the Tchaikovsky classic ‘The Nutcracker,’ ” guests are invited to join Clara on a “red hot holiday adventure to the magical Land of Sweets.” The show is set for performances at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 22. Tickets are $25. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com

Say ‘Cheese!’ at the Neon Museum

This Saturday, mini holiday photo sessions will be available at the Neon Museum. For $150, couples, families and groups of up to 10 can book a 15-minute photo session in the North Gallery and receive up to five digital images via email. (Additional photos and holiday cards will also be available through the photographer.) Space is limited, and reservations can be secured by emailing photoshoots@neonmuseum.org with the subject “Holiday Mini Shoot.” 770 N. Las Vegas Blvd., neonmuseum.org

Santa pics at Container Park

Kids can have their pictures taken with Santa this Saturday at Downtown Container Park. Old St. Nick will be posing for pictures from 1-5 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Online and cellphone safety for kids

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will present its monthly Community Safety Forum at The Mob Museum. From 2-3 p.m., Sgt. Joshua Stark will discuss internet and cellphone safety for children. Admission is free, although you’ll need to register in advance at themobmuseum.org. Those who attend will receive free admission to the museum afterward. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Roller skate night at the Gold Spike

Down and Derby roller skate night returns to the Gold Spike on Dec. 19. Skating in the backyard will run from 10 p.m. through 3 a.m. at 217 N. Las Vegas Blvd., goldspike.com

