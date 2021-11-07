66°F
Entertainment

Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2021 - 11:47 pm
 
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ronnie Wood, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones, center, performs alongside Ronnie Wood, left, and Keith Richards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ronnie Wood, left, and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans watch as The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“Satisfaction” was had by tens of thousands of Rolling Stones fans when the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers headlined Allegiant Stadium Saturday night.

It was the band’s first show in town since playing T-Mobile Arena in 2016.

It was also the Stones’ first show here without longtime drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August at age 80.

It was the fourth concert overall at Allegiant Stadium since EDM superstar Illenium christened the venue in July, followed by performances by Garth Brooks and Guns N’ Roses.

This is a developing story. Check Sunday for updates.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.

