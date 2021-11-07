Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years

It was the Rolling Stones’ first show in Las Vegas since playing T-Mobile Arena in 2016.

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“Satisfaction” was had by tens of thousands of Rolling Stones fans when the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers headlined Allegiant Stadium Saturday night.

It was also the Stones’ first show here without longtime drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August at age 80.

It was the fourth concert overall at Allegiant Stadium since EDM superstar Illenium christened the venue in July, followed by performances by Garth Brooks and Guns N’ Roses.

This is a developing story. Check Sunday for updates.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.