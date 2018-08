Lipizzaner stallions and quarter horses will be among the breeds performing in the Gala of the Royal Horses at the South Point Arena this weekend.

Royal horses to appear at show at South Point (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Australian horse rider Katharina Gasser, 20, rears up her Arabian horse Marcus in a demonstration at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Australian horse rider Katharina Gasser, 20, walks her Lipizzaner stallion Motzart before a demonstration at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Australian horse rider Katharina Gasser, 20, grooms her Lipizzaner stallion Mozart before a demonstration at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Australian horse rider Katharina Gasser, 20, put a practice bridle on her Lipizzaner stallion Mozart ahead of a demonstration at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Australian horse rider Katharina Gasser, 20, get her Lipizzaner stallion Mozart in position ahead of a demonstration at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Australian horse rider Katharina Gasser, 20, and her Lipizzaner stallion Mozart demonstrate a piece that shows trust between a horse and the human at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Australian horse rider Katharina Gasser, 20, and her Lipizzaner stallion Mozart demonstrate a piece that shows trust between a horse and the human at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The equestrian show will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 to $45.

For more information, go to southpointarena.com.