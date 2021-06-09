95°F
‘Rugrats’-themed escape room opening on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2021 - 2:38 pm
 
The "Rugrats"-themed escape room “Search for the Losted Toys” opens June 18 at The Forum Shops at Caesars. (The Escape Game)
The "Rugrats"-themed escape room “Search for the Losted Toys” opens June 18 at The Forum Shops at Caesars. (The Escape Game)

“Rugrats” fans, prepare to be torn.

You’ll be able to enter the world of the animated Nickelodeon hit, thanks to the immersive “Search for the Losted Toys,” but then be tasked with trying to leave it as quickly as possible.

It’s the catch-22 of escape rooms.

“Search for the Losted Toys” opens June 18 at The Escape Game at The Forum Shops at Caesars, in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary. The escape room will task players with tracking down the characters’ beloved toys, hidden by Angelica, before Grandpa Lou wakes up from his nap.

The interactive experience will be open daily from 9 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Admission is $42.99. For more information, see theescapegame.com/rugrats.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

