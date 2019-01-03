Salsa dancing, kids’ activities in downtown Las Vegas

Jan. 3 is the first Thursday of the month, and at the Arts District’s Artifice, that means salsa.

The Artifice, located in Las Vegas' Arts District. (Facebook)

Kick it up on salsa night at Artifice

Jan. 3 is the first Thursday of the month, and at the Arts District’s Artifice, that means salsa. The Salsa and Bachata Social Night kicks off at 8 p.m. with a one-hour salsa class, which will be followed by a lineup of live and DJ music in keeping with the theme of the evening. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

Half-off admission at Discovery museum

Get to the Discovery Children’s Museum early on Saturday for half-off admission. To celebrate the opening of their new Rhodes Ranch location, KinderCare Learning Centers are offering 50 percent off the price of entry to the first 300 visitors to the museum. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Museum hosting Havana nights forum

The Mob Museum will hold a videoconference titled “The Mob in Havana: The Rise, the Fall and the Legacy” at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Florida-based mob historian Scott Deitch will discuss Havana operations in the 1950s that were meant to compete with Las Vegas, as well as the organization’s downfall in Cuba, its role in the efforts to assassinate Fidel Castro and its legacy today. The conference is free for museum members or with the price of admission. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Belt it out at the Container Park

Want to show off your voice to the Fremont East crowd? Check out “Karaoke in the Park” on Tuesday at Downtown Container Park. The sing-along runs from 7-10 p.m., and members of the hospitality industry in need of liquid courage can take advantage of drink specials at three of the park’s bars if they show proof of employment. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Kids’ classic books come to life

Tickets are still available for “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” which makes a stop at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall on Wednesday. Featuring 75 brightly colored puppets, the family show brings to life four of author Eric Carle’s iconic children’s books: “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks,” “The Very Lonely Firefly” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Tickets start at $15. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini amancini@reviewjournal.com.