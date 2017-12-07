See Mariah Carey, Ron White in Las Vegas this week

Just in time for the holiday season, Mariah Carey brings her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” concert series to Caesars Palace.

Mariah Carey performs during the opening show of Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You at Beacon Theatre on December 5, 2016 in New York City. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey)

Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Just in time for the holiday season, Mariah Carey brings her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” concert series to Caesars Palace. Starting Thursday, the multi-platinum artist will perform five shows on select dates through Dec. 22 in The Colosseum. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $250; call 866-320-9763.

The Mirage welcomes back comedian Ron White for two weekends of shows. The cigar-smoking funnyman will perform his stand-up routine at 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 15 and 16 in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $89.33; call 702-792-7777.

He co-hosts three podcasts, including “Penn’s Sunday School” with Penn Jillette. Catch writer Matt Donnelly in his comedy and magic show, “The Psychic Hillbilly,” at The Space. Donnelly’s Hill Bill will be joined by his backup Billy Dancers and Paul Mattingly’s Sock-ic Heel at 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Back Space. Tickets are $25 to $50; call 702-903-1070.

Country artists Michael Ray, Jordan Davis and Lanco are part of the lineup for the 14th annual Toys for Tickets All-Star Jam. Music fans who donate a new, unwrapped toy to benefit Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will receive a ticket to the event, set for 7 p.m. Sunday in the Ballroom at Red Rock Resort. Toy drop-off locations are 95.5 The Bull Studios, 2880 Meade Ave., and United Nissan, 3025 E. Sahara Ave.; visit 955thebull.iheart.com.

Comedian William Lee Martin, aka Cowboy Bill Martin, will headline at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club during the National Finals Rodeo this week. Martin will be joined by comics Jim McDonald and Heath Harmison Monday through Dec. 17. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $43 to $65; call 866-740-7711.