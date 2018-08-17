5 shows not to miss in Las Vegas this week

Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their seminal stoner comedy “Up in Smoke,” light up the Showroom at The Orleans on Saturday.

Cheech & Chong (Boyd Gaming)

Cheech & Chong

Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their seminal stoner comedy “Up in Smoke,” light up the Showroom at The Orleans on Saturday. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 to $60; call 800-745-3000.

Brett Young

Since releasing his debut album last year, Brett Young has had four consecutive No. 1 singles on the Country Airplay charts and won new male vocalist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Young performs Friday at Mandalay Bay Beach with Mitchell Tenpenny. Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets are $42.50; call 800-745-3000.

Gipsy Kings

They’ve sold more than 20 million albums worldwide with their mix of salsa, funk and flamenco. The Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, perform their hits and songs from the upcoming album “Evidence” on Friday and Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $75 to $125; call 702-770-9966.

Tony Orlando

Showman Tony Orlando returns for three nights of hit songs at the South Point. Hear him perform “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Sweet Gypsy Rose” and other favorites at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom. Tickets are $50 to $60; call 702-797-8055.

Zeppelin USA

Led Zeppelin fans can hear “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Black Dog” performed Friday at The Smith Center. Led by former Las Vegas resident Brody Dolyniuk, Zeppelin USA pays tribute to one of the greatest rock ’n’ roll bands in history at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $24 to $69; call 702-749-2000.