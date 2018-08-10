Jim Jeffries, Toto hitting Las Vegas this weekend

Taking a break from his hit late-night show on Comedy Central, and on the heels of his new Netflix special, Australian comedian Jim Jefferies returns to The Mirage to perform stand-up Friday and Saturday.

Jim Jefferies (Art Streiber)

WellRed Comedy Tour (Treasure Island)

Joseph Williams of the band Toto performs in concert at Pier Six Pavilion on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Jim Jefferies

Taking a break from his hit late-night show on Comedy Central, and on the heels of his new Netflix special, Australian comedian Jim Jefferies returns to The Mirage to perform stand-up Friday and Saturday. Showtime is 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $54.49 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

WellRed Comedy

Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester bring their “From Dixie With Love Tour” to Treasure Island. See the comedy trio celebrate the South and dish out smart political satire at 9 p.m. Friday in the Theater. Tickets are $35.95 to $49.95; call 702-894-7722.

Rebelution

Touring in support of its sixth studio album, “Free Rein,” Rebelution performs Sunday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Joining the reggae-rock band are Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion I and DJ Mackle. Showtime is 8 p.m. in The Chelsea. Tickets are $35 to $75; call 800-745-3000.

Toto

Toto’s “Africa” has been enjoying a second life recently, thanks to Weezer’s fan-inspired cover of the 1982 tune. It’s a well-timed boost with Toto out on its 40th-anniversary tour. Hear that No. 1 hit and other fan favorites at 8 p.m. Friday at the Amphitheater at Sunset Station. Tickets are $29 to $49; call 800-745-3000.

Billy Gardell

Comedian and actor Billy Gardell, who starred on CBS’ “Mike & Molly” for six seasons, performs his stand-up show Saturday at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Grand Events Center. Tickets are $29 to $59; call 800-745-3000.