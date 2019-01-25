This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Artist Kris Kristofferson performs at the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Kris Kristofferson

Country music legend Kris Kristofferson visits The Smith Center on Saturday. The acclaimed singer, songwriter and actor performs with the Strangers (Merle Haggard’s backup band) at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $39 to $99; call 702-749-2000.

‘Madea’s Farewell Play Tour’

Tyler Perry is retiring his popular “Madea” character after 20 years in movies, TV shows and theater. See the filmmaker in the farewell play tour, along with Cassi Davis, David Mann and Tamela Mann, at 5 p.m. Sunday in Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets are $50 to $455; call 800-745-3000.

Tiffany Haddish

“Last OG” and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish performs stand-up at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $87.73 to $153.13; call 702-792-7777.

Doug Benson

Comedian and actor Doug Benson hosts a live taping of his podcast “Doug Loves Movies” at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the Comedy Cellar at the Rio. Tickets start at $25; call 702-777-2782.

‘Soul of Motown’

This musical tribute show honors Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, the Temptations and the Jackson 5. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tuesday to Jan. 31 and on select dates through Feb. 9 in the Westgate Las Vegas’ International Theater. Tickets are $48.18 to $69.98; call 800-222-5361.