This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Kathleen Madigan returns to The Mirage and Aerosmith continues its latest run of residency shows at Park MGM in this week’s show roundup.

Kathleen Madigan (Luzena Adams)

Kathleen Madigan

Comedy veteran Kathleen Madigan brings her “Hot Dogs & Angels Tour” to The Mirage this weekend. The Missouri native, whose career spans 29 years of stand-up shows and specials, performs at 10 p.m. Friday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $32.69 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.

Aerosmith

The boys from Boston are back in town. Before starting an East Coast run this summer, Aerosmith continues its “Deuces Are Wild” residency through July 9 at Park MGM. Showtime is 8 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday in the Park Theater. Tickets start at $75; call 800-745-3000.

Jerry Seinfeld

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” star Jerry Seinfeld performs stand-up at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $82.50 to $165; call 866-320-9763.

Rhett & Link

Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal — hosts of the popular YouTube show “Good Mythical Morning” — present a comedy music concert at 8 p.m. Friday in the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Tickets are $41.50 to $224; call 800-745-3000.

‘Roots & Boots’

Country stars Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye team up to play their greatest hits on the “Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throwdown Tour.” Catch their throwback tour at 7 p.m. Saturday at Palace Station’s event grounds. Tickets are $34; call 800-745-3000.