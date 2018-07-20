This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

His latest stand-up special (“Noble Ape”) was released earlier this month, and he voices Abraham Van Helsing in the animated film “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

Jim Gaffigan

His latest stand-up special (“Noble Ape”) was released earlier this month, and he voices Abraham Van Helsing in the animated film “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.” Three-time Grammy nominee Jim Gaffigan brings his “Fixer Upper Tour” to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $55 to $99.50; call 866-320-9763.

Kane Brown

His debut album spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard Top Country Charts and featured the hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs,” featuring Lauren Alaina. See Tennessee native Kane Brown with Kylie Morgan and Morgan Evans at 9 p.m. Sunday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets start at $42.50; call 800-745-3000.

Bruno Mars

Before he heads to Chicago for Lollapalooza, Bruno Mars returns to Park MGM for three shows. The “Uptown Funk” entertainer performs at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 and 28 in the Park Theater. Tickets are $99.50 to $500; call 800-745-3000.

‘Sizzling Jam’

R&B fans looking for an evening of old-school favorites, including “No Diggity” and “Thong Song,” can head to Orleans Arena on Saturday. The “Throwback Sizzling Jam” lineup features performances by Joe, Blackstreet, 112, Sisqo, Troop, 702, Michel’le and DJ Quik. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 to $225; call 800-745-3000.

Chris Lane

Hear new music by Chris Lane at Boulder Station on Thursday. The “For Her” country singer will perform songs off his new album, “Laps Around the Sun,” starting at 8 p.m. in The Railhead. Tickets are $29 to $54; call 800-745-3000.