This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

“In Living Color” veteran David Alan Grier visits Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club and Lady Antebellum is back at the Palms in this week’s show roundup.

Veteran comedian and actor David Alan Grier performs his stand-up act at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $39 to $79; call 702-777-2782.

Lady Antebellum

Grammy winners Lady Antebellum, who just released the single “Pictures,” return to the Palms for five more residency shows. Fans can hear favorites and songs off the country trio’s upcoming new album at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Aug. 30 and 31 in The Pearl. Tickets are $34.95 to $299.99; call 702-944-3200.

Deon Cole

“Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” star Deon Cole closes out The Orleans’ summer comedy series at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Showroom. Fellow comic and actor Jimmie “JJ” Walker hosts the show. Tickets are $34.95 to $44.95; call 800-745-3000.

Pete Davidson

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, who recently wrapped up a new film with Judd Apatow, performs stand-up at 8 p.m. Sunday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $43.59 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.

Daniel Emmet

“America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Emmet begins a six-show stint Sunday at Caesars Palace. Backed by a live band, Emmet will perform original songs, rock classics, ballads and more in “All That I Am” at Cleopatra’s Barge. Showtime is 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday and on select dates through Sept. 23. Tickets are $59 to $79; call 702-777-2782.