This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas
Jerry Seinfeld returns to Caesars Palace and guitarist Peter Frampton’s farewell tour visits Red Rock Resort in this week’s show roundup.
Jerry Seinfeld
His Emmy-winning sitcom was recently acquired by Netflix, but fans have to wait until 2021 to see the hit show about nothing on the streaming service. Catch Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up act at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $82.50 to $165; call 866-320-9763.
‘Evil Dead the Musical HD’
This campy cult musical opens a 20-show run at The Space on Wednesday. College students at an abandoned cabin in the woods unleash an evil force in this send-up of horror films “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness.” Showtime is 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $30, with “Splatter Zone” tickets available for $35 at thespacelv.com.
Peter Frampton
Grammy winner Peter Frampton brings his farewell tour to Red Rock Resort’s Sandbar Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. The guitarist announced this would be his final tour in February after being diagnosed with a degenerative muscle disease. Tickets are $44 to $99; call 800-745-3000.
Terry Bradshaw
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw has scheduled three Tuesday night performances of his show at Luxor. The 70-minute production chronicles his life with music, comedy and storytelling at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 in the Atrium Showroom. Tickets are $65.99 to $199.99; call 702-262-4400.
Chris Tucker
“Rush Hour” star Chris Tucker returns to Wynn Las Vegas for two shows Saturday. He performs stand-up at 7:30 and 10 p.m. in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.95 to $139.95; call 702-770-9966.