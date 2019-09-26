This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Jerry Seinfeld (Mark Seliger)

Jerry Seinfeld

His Emmy-winning sitcom was recently acquired by Netflix, but fans have to wait until 2021 to see the hit show about nothing on the streaming service. Catch Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up act at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $82.50 to $165; call 866-320-9763.

‘Evil Dead the Musical HD’

This campy cult musical opens a 20-show run at The Space on Wednesday. College students at an abandoned cabin in the woods unleash an evil force in this send-up of horror films “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness.” Showtime is 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $30, with “Splatter Zone” tickets available for $35 at thespacelv.com.

Peter Frampton

Grammy winner Peter Frampton brings his farewell tour to Red Rock Resort’s Sandbar Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. The guitarist announced this would be his final tour in February after being diagnosed with a degenerative muscle disease. Tickets are $44 to $99; call 800-745-3000.

Terry Bradshaw

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw has scheduled three Tuesday night performances of his show at Luxor. The 70-minute production chronicles his life with music, comedy and storytelling at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 in the Atrium Showroom. Tickets are $65.99 to $199.99; call 702-262-4400.

Chris Tucker

“Rush Hour” star Chris Tucker returns to Wynn Las Vegas for two shows Saturday. He performs stand-up at 7:30 and 10 p.m. in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.95 to $139.95; call 702-770-9966.