This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

“Schooled” star Tim Meadows performs three shows at the Plaza and Paul Rodriguez is at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in this week’s show roundup.

Tim Meadows poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Tim Meadows

“Saturday Night Live” alum Tim Meadows, who currently stars in ABC’s “Schooled,” performs stand-up Thursday through Jan. 11 in the Plaza Showroom. Showtime is 9 p.m. VIP tickets start at $50 and include front-row seating and cocktail table service. General admission starts at $20; call 702-386-2110.

Paul Rodriguez

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club features actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $39 to $79; call 702-777-2782.

‘Holiday Hangover’

Tribute bands Weezerton and Blink 180True headline the House of Blues’ annual “Holiday Hangover” party Saturday. Doors open at 8 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $15; call 702-632-7600.

Brian Scolaro

Comedian and actor Brian Scolaro, who’s appeared on “Conan,” “Comics Unleashed” and Comedy Central, entertains at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana from Monday through Jan. 12. The lineup also features Tom Clark. Showtimes are 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $37.95 to $54.95; call 800-829-9034.

ComedySportz

This professional improv group presents a weekly show and competition at The Space. Two comedy teams will try to win over the audience and earn points at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 ($12 for military, seniors and students); call 702-903-1070.