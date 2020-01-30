This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” opens at the Flamingo and Brad Garrett returns to town in this week’s show roundup.

Kahanna Montrese from "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

Yvie Oddly from "RuPaul's Drag Race." (VH1)

Aquaria from "RuPaul's Drag Race." (VH1)

Theo Von (MGM Resorts International)

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’

Fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” can catch this new revue featuring extravagant fashions, original music and audience participation. Directed by RuPaul and choreographer-filmmaker Jamal Sims, the show will star seven queens from a rotating cast, including Aquaria, Kahanna Montrese, Derrick Barry and Kim Chi. Performances are 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and Tuesdays (dark Super Bowl Sunday) at the Flamingo Showroom. Tickets start at $49; call 702-777-2782.

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club

“Everybody Loves Raymond” star Brad Garrett returns to his club Thursday to host shows with headliner Collin Moulton and comic Joe Larson through Feb. 8. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $59 to $79; call 866-740-7711.

Dan Cummins

Podcast host Dan Cummins presents his “Toxic Thoughts Tour” at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club through Sunday. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $25 to $55; call 702-777-2782.

Theo Von

Comedian Theo Von, who is currently filming the sci-fi thriller “The Tomorrow War” with Chris Pratt, performs stand-up at The Mirage at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $43.59 to $76.29; call 702-792-7777.

‘Mondays Dark’

Entertainer Mark Shunock hosts a lively evening of performances twice a month to benefit local nonprofits. This week’s fundraising show for Golden Rainbow will celebrate the music of Cher. Party for a cause at 9 p.m. Monday (doors open at 8) at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $20 to $50 at mondaysdark.com.