This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Lionel Richie returns to Wynn Las Vegas and comedian Tom Segura performs at The Mirage in this week’s show roundup.

Lionel Richie (Al Silfen)

Lionel Richie (Al Silfen)

Tom Segura (MGM Resorts International)

Songwriter and vocalist Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds on the purple carpet at the 22nd annual Power of Love gala in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, April 28, 2018. The event benefits the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lionel Richie

Four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie returns to town with an all-new show at Wynn Las Vegas. The “American Idol” judge will share stories from his career and perform hits “All Night Long,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Hello” and more at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and March 13 and 14, in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $69.50 to $350; call 702-770-9966.

Tom Segura

Actor and comedian Tom Segura entertains at The Mirage this weekend. The “Your Mom’s House” podcaster recently signed a Netflix deal for comedy specials in English and Spanish. Showtime is 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.

‘Babyface’

Singer, songwriter and record producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds performs selections from his catalog of R&B and pop hits — including 16 No. 1 songs — at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $32.69 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.

‘Friends! The Musical Parody’

After closing at the D Las Vegas in January, this musical send-up of “Friends” has found a new home at Paris Las Vegas. Starting Monday, fans of the popular TV sitcom can relive their favorite moments at 7 p.m. Friday through Wednesday in the Anthony Cools Showroom (matinees begin March 14 on select dates). Tickets are $46.82 to $89.71; call 702-777-2782.

Tracey Ashley

“The Neighborhood” and “The Last O.G.” writer Tracey Ashley performs stand-up at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. Tickets are $20 to $45; call 702-777-2782.