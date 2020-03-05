This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas
Lionel Richie returns to Wynn Las Vegas and comedian Tom Segura performs at The Mirage in this week’s show roundup.
Lionel Richie
Four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie returns to town with an all-new show at Wynn Las Vegas. The “American Idol” judge will share stories from his career and perform hits “All Night Long,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Hello” and more at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and March 13 and 14, in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $69.50 to $350; call 702-770-9966.
Tom Segura
Actor and comedian Tom Segura entertains at The Mirage this weekend. The “Your Mom’s House” podcaster recently signed a Netflix deal for comedy specials in English and Spanish. Showtime is 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.
‘Babyface’
Singer, songwriter and record producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds performs selections from his catalog of R&B and pop hits — including 16 No. 1 songs — at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $32.69 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.
‘Friends! The Musical Parody’
After closing at the D Las Vegas in January, this musical send-up of “Friends” has found a new home at Paris Las Vegas. Starting Monday, fans of the popular TV sitcom can relive their favorite moments at 7 p.m. Friday through Wednesday in the Anthony Cools Showroom (matinees begin March 14 on select dates). Tickets are $46.82 to $89.71; call 702-777-2782.
Tracey Ashley
“The Neighborhood” and “The Last O.G.” writer Tracey Ashley performs stand-up at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. Tickets are $20 to $45; call 702-777-2782.