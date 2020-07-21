Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project

The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site.

The skeleton crew of workers at the site of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian has removed scaffolding and shoring from three levels of the construction site, a new video of the project shows.

Construction on the $1.66 billion Sphere was stopped in mid-April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A small crew appeared on the site to manage the shutdown.

A spokeswoman for MSG Entertainment said Monday that there is no update on the resumption of construction.

In March, MSG Entertainment crews building the 17,000-seat performance venue reached Level 6 of the project at 108 feet above the ground — the 516-foot “equator.”

The equator will be the widest point of the first-of-its-kind structure.

The pause in construction will result in the project being completed later than the 2021 projected completion.

