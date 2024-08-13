98°F
The Animal Foundation hosts ‘Electric Doggy Carnival’ adoption event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 7:00 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2024 - 7:01 pm

What if you could go to the Electric Daisy Carnival, but with dogs?

Though EDC may be months away, The Animal Foundation is getting the party started early with its Electric Doggy Carnival — the shelter’s first-ever night adoption event full of ready-to-adopt dogs.

The event, slated for Aug. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m., will feature glow sticks, ice cream and doggy meet-and-greets at the shelter located at 655 N. Mojave Road, the foundation announced Monday.

Adoption fees are waived for this event, though a $10 license fee may still apply, the shelter said. Current pets are not allowed at the event.

“Don’t miss this electrifying opportunity to find your new best friend,” the shelter said.

