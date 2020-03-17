The Killers postpone start of ticket sales for upcoming tour

The tour will still go on, set to stop Aug. 28 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs at The Neon Museum's annual Boneyard Ball at Encore in Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Rob Loud/@robloud)

Proceed with “Caution,” indeed.

A week after releasing the aforementioned single from their forthcoming sixth album and announcing a tour in support of the record, The Killers have postponed ticket sales for said trek, which were to go on sale Friday.

The tour, which is still on at this point, is set to visit the MGM Grand Garden on Aug. 28.

The band broke the news on a Twitter post, citing coronavirus concerns.

“Ultimately, we want you, our fans, to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now,” they wrote.

The Killers also promised to donate a portion of ticketing income to organizations that help people whose service industry jobs have been impacted by coronavirus in every city on the tour.