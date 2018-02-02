This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Diana Ross (Firooz Zahedi)

Diana Ross

A remix of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” recently gave Diana Ross another No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart. The iconic performer returns to Wynn Las Vegas with her “Endless Memories” show at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Performances are scheduled on select dates through Feb. 24 in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $60.50 to $301; call 702-770-9966.

Bobby Slayton & Friends

The “Pitbull of Comedy” brings along comics Robert Duchaine and Joe DeRosa for two nights of laughs at the South Point. Bobby Slayton and friends perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Showroom. Tickets are $15 to $25; call 702-797-8055.

Eddie Money

“Two Tickets to Paradise: The Eddie Money Musical” premieres next month in Rochester, New York. Written and narrated by Eddie Money, the musical chronicles his life story and rock ’n’ roll career featuring new songs and classic hits. The rocker performs at 8 p.m. Friday in the Showroom at Golden Nugget. Tickets are $31.61 to $173.31; call 866-946-5336.

George Strait

For this weekend’s concerts at T-Mobile Arena, country legend George Strait teams up with fellow Texans Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $75 to $200; call 888-929-7849.

Peabo Bryson

“The King of Balladeers” brings his smooth R&B vocals to Texas Station on Friday. Two-time Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson performs at 8 p.m. in the Dallas Events Center. Tickets are $24 to $54; call 800-745-3000.