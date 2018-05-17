This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Here are the 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas this week.

Sandra Denton, left, and Cheryl James, right, of Salt-N-Pepa attend Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Billboard Music Awards

Thirty years ago, “Push It” became the first rap song by a female group to hit the Top 40. Salt-N-Papa will celebrate the anniversary Sunday by performing with En Vogue at the Billboard Music Awards. Other performers include Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato performing their new song “Fall in Line.” Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars lead the field with 15 nominations apiece, followed by Post Malone (13) and Imagine Dragons (11). Kelly Clarkson performs and hosts the show at 5 p.m. at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $90 to $1,075; call 888-929-7849.

‘Marilyn!’

Broadway actress Ruby Lewis portrays Marilyn Monroe in the new show opening at Paris Las Vegas. “Marilyn! The New Musical” tells the pop-culture icon’s life story from childhood to stardom and features 20 original musical numbers and favorites “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “My Heart Belongs to Daddy.” Preview performances begin Wednesday. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays in the Theater. Tickets are $49 to $179; call 702-777-2782.

Jason Mraz

Known for his hits “I Won’t Give Up” and “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz headlines the second annual Inspire fundraiser at The Venetian. The concert benefits Sands Cares Accelerator Program Members, including Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and the Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday in the Theatre. Tickets are $59 to $511.50; call 702-414-9000.

Sheila E

“The Glamorous Life,” “Sister Fate” and “A Love Bizarre” are only a few of the favorites that fans can expect to hear at the Golden Nugget on Friday. See percussionist and singer Sheila E at 8 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $31.61 to $162.41; call 866-946-5336.

Tony Rock

His CBS show “Living Biblically” was recently canceled, but you can catch Tony Rock at SLS Las Vegas on Saturday. The youngest brother of Chris Rock performs at 8 p.m. in The Foundry. Tickets are $17.50 to $42.50; call 702-761-7617.