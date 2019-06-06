This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Performance artists thrill audiences in The Strat’s “Celestia” and Dave Attell and Jeff Ross bump mics in this week’s show roundup.

‘Celestia’

An international cast, state-of-the-art technology and a Wheel of Death entertain audiences in “Celestia” at The Strat. Located in a 30,000-square-foot tent, the new production features contortionists, aerialists and acrobats — including former “America’s Got Talent” contestants Sandou Trio Russian Bar and father-daughter duo Sergey and Sasha. Showtimes are 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays to Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tickets are $29 to $89; call 702-380-7711.

Jeff Ross and Dave Attell

Comedy duo Jeff Ross and Dave Attell bring their “Bumping Mics” collaboration to The Mirage. Catch the Comedy Central stars’ stand-up and improv at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $43.59 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Diana Ross

Motown great and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Diana Ross is back for another round of shows at Wynn Las Vegas. Fans can hear her chart-topping hits “Baby Love,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out” and more at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through June 15 in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $60.50 to $301; call 702-770-9966.

Christina Bianco

Known as “the girl of a thousand voices,” Christina Bianco impersonates Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera and other celebrities at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Space. The vocalist and YouTube sensation’s “Me, Myself and Everyone Else” show includes musical mashups, trivia and audience participation. Tickets are $30; call 702-903-1070.

‘Brian Newman After Dark’

The bandleader for Lady Gaga’s “Jazz & Piano” residency is performing late-night shows at NoMad Restaurant. See trumpeter and singer Brian Newman at 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday and Wednesday to June 15 at NoMad Las Vegas in Park MGM. Tickets start at $49; call 800-745-3000.