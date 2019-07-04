This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger returns to The Mirage and Gwen Stefani is back for another round of shows at Planet Hollywood Resort in this week’s show roundup.
Iliza Shlesinger
“Elder Millennial” comic Iliza Shlesinger, whose new behind-the-scenes documentary chronicles the making of her recent Netflix special, performs stand-up at 10 p.m. Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets start at $29.99; call 702-792-7777.
John Conlee
Country singer John Conlee, who has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1981, plays fan favorites “Rose-Colored Glasses,” “Lady Lay Down” and other hits at 8 p.m. Saturday in Club Madrid at Sunset Station. Tickets are $29 to $49; call 800-745-3000.
Gwen Stefani
Grammy winner Gwen Stefani continues her “Just a Girl” residency this week. The pop star, who has begun filming Season 17 of “The Voice,” performs at 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through July 26 in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $59; call 800-745-3000.
Steven Wright
He’s been entertaining audiences with his signature deadpan delivery for 40 years. Comedy veteran Steven Wright performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday in Treasure Island’s Theater. Tickets are $39.95 to $65.95; call 702-894-7722.
Justin Shandor
See the winner of last month’s Elvis Rocks Mesquite contest as Justin Shandor presents the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the M Resort. Tickets are $22 to $42; call 800-745-3000.