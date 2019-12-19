This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Bill Burr entertains at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Paula Abdul performs fan favorites in this week’s show roundup.

Bill Burr

After a sold-out show in September, Bill Burr returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday. The comedian and actor, who recently appeared in the “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian,” performs stand-up at 8 p.m. in The Chelsea. Tickets start at $49; call 800-745-3000.

David Spade and Ray Romano

Head to The Mirage for a weekend of laughs with David Spade and Ray Romano. The comedic banter commences at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $87.19 to $119.89; call 702-792-7777.

Kathleen Dunbar

Funnylady Kathleen Dunbar headlines Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at 8 p.m. Monday through Dec. 29 (excluding Christmas) at the MGM Grand. The club’s lineup also features Heath Harmison and Chas Elstner. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 866-740-7711.

Paula Abdul

Pop star, dancer and choreographer Paula Abdul is performing her “Forever Your Girl” residency this holiday season at the Flamingo. Fans can enjoy favorites “Cold Hearted,” “Straight Up” and other hits on select dates through Jan. 4. Tickets start at $69; call 702-777-2782.

Hans Klok

Illusionist Hans Klok offers holiday magic at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Dec. 30 (with 3 p.m. shows on select dates) in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur. Tickets are $44.95 to $104.95; call 800-745-3000.