This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Duo Sky Angels perform a circus routine in Las Vegas on March 3, 2017 (Christina Russo)

Uncle Kracker (The Orleans)

‘One Night for One Drop’

The music and life of singer Jewel inspire the sixth annual “One Night for One Drop” at Mandalay Bay. The benefit show, featuring Cirque du Soleil performers, raises funds for safe water access programs around the world. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Las Vegas community. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Michael Jackson One Theatre. Tickets are $125 to $325. VIP tickets start at $1,500 and include an after-party with food and drinks. For details, visit onenight.onedrop.org.

Bill Engvall

In his more than 30-year career, he’s released nine comedy albums, competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and entertained audiences as part of the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour.” See comedian Bill Engvall at Treasure Island on Friday. Showtime is 9 p.m. in the Theater. Tickets are $59.95 to $75.95; call 702-894-7722.

Orleans shows

For NASCAR weekend, country music band Sawyer Brown performs at The Orleans on Friday and Uncle Kracker entertains Saturday. Both shows start at 8 p.m. in the Showroom, and tickets are $34.95 to $54.95 per concert; call 800-745-3000.

‘Dizzy with a Dame’

The Sayers Club becomes a 1920s hideaway for “Dizzy with a Dame” on Thursday. The cabaret-style show features music, dance and specialty acts. Showtime is 10 p.m. at SLS Las Vegas. Doors open at 9 p.m., and seating is first-come, first-served. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of the show; call 702-761-7000.

Rick Thomas

For the past 15 years, he has amazed audiences around the globe. See illusionist and magician Rick Thomas at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom at South Point. Tickets are $25 to $35; call 702-797-8055.