This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Gospel favorite Kirk Franklin returns to host the 33rd annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Saturday. The ceremony honoring gospel performers starts at 6:30 p.m. at Orleans Arena. Anthony Brown (pictured) and Group Therapy lead the nominations with 10, followed by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise and Travis Greene with nine. Tickets are $50 to $200; call 800-745-3000.

George Lopez

He’s recently been touring with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and D.L. Hughley on the “Comedy Get Down Tour,” but comedian George Lopez headlines on his own at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.

Jeffrey Osborne

Hear the hit songs “On the Wings of Love” and “Stay With Me Tonight” when R&B singer Jeffrey Osborne performs at the Golden Nugget. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11; call 866-946-5336.

Bob Anderson

Singing impressionist Bob Anderson performs favorites by musicians through the ages at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Showroom at South Point. Tickets are $20 to $30; call 702-797-8055.

Monster Jam World Finals

El Toro Loco, Scooby Doo and the Black Pearl are among the competitors in the Monster Jam World Finals at Sam Boyd Stadium. The truck racing and freestyle competition features men and women driving custom-designed trucks approximately 12-feet tall and 12-feet wide. Ticketed fans can also enjoy a Pit Party, featuring autograph signings, kids’ activities and more. The main event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $66 to $76 for Friday only, $71 to $91 for Saturday only and $132 to $212 for both days. Double Down packages are $212 to $262; call 702-739-3267.