Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Las Vegas

Las Vegas might be about 1,900 miles from Louisville — from hot browns, racing silks and the Old Seelbach Bar — but Vegas still hits the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby. Here are some specials and gatherings around town to celebrate the sesquicentennial Run for the Roses on Saturday. Ready, set, hats!

■ Eight Lounge and Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge in Resorts World are serving limited-time mint juleps made with Angel’s Envy bourbon for $10. Eight Lounge will show the race on high-definition televisions beginning at 4 p.m.

■ Juliet Cocktail Room in The Venetian is hosting a party from 2 to 4 p.m. with an open sparkling wine and mint julep bar, for $45. Juliet staff will sport Derby hats; guests without hats will be provided one. A contest will award a $100 gift card to the best-dressed man and woman.

■ PT’s Wings & Sports, Remix Lounge and View Lounge in The Strat are offering, on Friday and Saturday, a Kentucky sweet tea made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, sweet tea, strawberry jam and lemon, for $10.

■ South Point is presenting a viewing party in the Grand Ballroom with free admission. Doors open at 9 a.m.; seating is first-come, first-served. The party features betting windows, food and drink specials for purchase, and the annual hat contest (with cash prizes) that starts at 2 p.m.

■ The Still Crafts, Drafts & Eats in The Mirage is sending out a mint julep, made using bourbon, fresh mint and simple syrup, for $19, and a whiskey sour, made using bourbon, lemon juice, egg whites and bitters, for $19.

■ Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill in Palace Station is featuring a mint julep, made using bourbon, fresh mint and simple syrup, for $14, and a whiskey sour, made using bourbon, lemon juice, egg whites and bitters, for $14.

Monday through May 10, General Admission sports lounge, 8548 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 105, in UnCommons, will offer teachers and nurses who present an employee badge a free appetizer and a kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Monday through May 12, Wineaux, 6887 Helen Toland St., Suite 110, in UnCommons, is offering teachers and nurses a 15 percent dine-in discount.

For Mahalo May, Zippy’s donates a portion of the sales of Kokua Pacs to a different Vegas group each week. Opportunity Village, assisting people with disabilities, is April 29 through May 5. Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club is May 6 through 12. The Just One project, helping increase food access, is May 13 through 19. Three Square Food Bank is May 20 through 26.

The Kokua Pac consists of Korean fried chicken, Portuguese sausage, half a red-hot dog and one slice of Spam, all on a bed of white rice. Cost is $10.50 for takeout.

May the Fourth Be with You. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4, Broken Yolk Cafe, with three Vegas locations, is celebrating May the Fourth-Star Wars Day by offering light saber-themed mimosas and mimosa flights to guests 21 and older. For younglings, there will be “Star Wars”-themed coloring pages. Movies from the franchise will play on televisions. Guests are encouraged to wear “Star Wars” costumes. Visit thebrokenyolkcafe.com.

On May 20, Fontainebleau launches its Sip & Savor series with a five-course (plus amuse) dinner at Don’s Prime featuring six rare vintages from Promontory, the Harlan family’s renowned wine making project in Napa Valley. Five of the six selections are sold out, so the family is providing the vintages from their personal archive.

Among the pairings is a Crosscreek ribeye roast carved tableside with 2011 and 2013 Promontory. Cost: $1,950. Limited seating. Menu and reservations: fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

WaBa Grill, the healthy rice bowl chain, has opened its first Nevada restaurant, at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 4, in Henderson. The menu features bowls, salads and plates built from proteins and house sauces, as well as tacos, dumplings, and sides such as won ton crisps and edamame.

