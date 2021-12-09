Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Concerts from Jason Aldean and Luke Combs, a non-country alternative in Chvrches and a classic movie remake highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

"West Side Story" from left, Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler); Maria’s brother and Sharks leader Bernardo (David Alvarez); and Sharks members Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú). (Ramona Rosales/20th Century Fox Film Corparation)

MOVIE

1. ‘West Side Story’

For those of you who think the rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets is some sort of NHL beef between San Jose and Winnipeg, welcome to “West Side Story.” Director Steven Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner have reimagined the 1957 Broadway musical and 1961 film about rival teenage gangs struggling for control of New York’s Upper West Side that were themselves inspired by “Romeo and Juliet.” (Friday, only in movie theaters)

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

2. Jessica Fichot

Her job description may be in French, but Paris-born/L.A.-based chanteuse and songwriter Jessica Fichot will bring an international sensibility to her “Holidays Around the World” concerts here. The performances will draw upon Fichot’s French, Chinese and American influences with styles that include ’40s Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing and international folk, with vocals in French, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and English. Concerts will be at: West Charleston Library Lecture Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday; West Las Vegas Library Theater at 2 p.m. Saturday; and Windmill Library Auditorium at 2 p.m. Sunday. All are free. lvccld.org

— John Przybys

COMEDY

3. Ms. Pat

Stand-up comedians often build laughs on incidents in their own lives, but few can cover as much ground as Patricia Williams — aka Ms. Pat — who can tackle her rough childhood and youth (childhood on welfare, having kids at 14 and 15, her days as a teenage drug dealer who was shot twice) and effortlessly switch gears to examine the weirdness of suburban motherhood. Ms. Pat brings her hard-won comedy to Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 (not including fees; 21 and older). You might wince a bit, but you’ll laugh — a lot. stationcasinoslive.com

— John Przybys

MUSIC

4. Chvrches

This Scottish synth pop trio recruited The Cure frontman Robert Smith to sing on its hit single “How Not to Drown,” from its latest album, “Screen Violence,” which should give you an indication of the song’s sullen mood thanks its glummer-than-thou guest vocalist. Chvrches’ sound is frequently radiant, largely because of frontwoman Lauren Mayberry’s effervescent voice, but even the sunniest of days gets invaded by a cloud or two every now and then. See them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $31; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

— Jason Bracelin

SHOW

5. ‘Magic Mike Live’

In “Finding Magic Mike,” the reality competition series debuting Thursday on HBO Max, the cast and crew of “Magic Mike Live” help 10 guys who’ve “lost their magic” find it by, umm, stripping down and gyrating all over anything within sight, we imagine. Before the show’s professional dancers turn up all over your Instagram feed, see them in person when “Magic Mike Live” hits the stage, Wednesdays through Sundays, at the Sahara. Tickets start at $49; see magicmikelivelasvegas.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

6. Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean bonded with Las Vegas during the worst of times: He was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017, when the first round of gunfire came from Mandalay Bay. Now, Aldean and Las Vegas join to create better times as he brings his “Back in the Saddle” tour to Dolby Live at Park MGM through Saturday. Showtime is 9 p.m., and tickets start at $65 at parkmgm.mgmresorts.com.

— John Przybys

CONVENTION

7. Las Vegas ParaUnity

Whether you’re into ghosts, Bigfoot, UFOs, psychics or mediums, there’s bound to be something for you at the Las Vegas ParaUnity Convention. The gathering promises more than 50 celebrities from shows such as “Ghost Hunters” and “Destination Fear,” as well as more than 70 vendors. Tickets start at $60 for the event, Friday and Saturday at the MGM Grand. See vegasparaunity.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

HOLIDAY

8. ‘Hometown Holiday Hits’

If you’re a firm believer that they don’t make ’em like they used to — particularly when it comes to Christmas songs — you may appreciate “Hometown Holiday Hits” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Dec. 19 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Suncoast. Harmonies from the ’40s and ’50s will be presented by the vocal trio The Swing It Girls and The Doo-Wop Kings. Tickets start at $29 at suncoastcasino.com.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

MUSIC

9. Luke Combs

A long-neck, ice-cold beer never broke Luke Combs’ heart, as the grizzly bear-sized honky-tonker explains on his 2019 sophomore record, “What You See Is What You Get,” where classic and contemporary country sounds are combined like barley and hops. Fittingly, Combs earned a six-pack of No. 1 singles on the country charts from that album, the final one of which, “Cold as You,” was disappointingly not about a bottle of Miller Lite. See him at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $25; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

10. Santa at Hash House

The jolly old elf himself will be making a brunchtime stop Saturday at Hash House A Go Go at 10810 W. Charleston Blvd. Santa will be there from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. to pose for those Instagram moments, and kids younger than 10 will get free hot cocoa.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

