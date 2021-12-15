Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Comedy from Ray Romano and David Spade, a couple of college hoops tournaments and plenty of Christmas shows lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Comedian David Spade performs at "Comedy In Your Car" at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Friday, Aug. 28. 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

COMEDY

1. Ray Romano and David Spade

You met them both on TV — Ray Romano on “Everybody Loves Raymond” and David Spade on “Saturday Night Live” — and now they’re coming to The Mirage to co-headline shows Friday and Saturday as part of the hotel’s “Aces of Comedy” series. It’ll make for a nice complementary pairing of observation and snark. Showtime is 10 p.m., and tickets start at $79.99; call 800-963-9634.

— John Przybys

HOOPS

2. Basketball tourneys

The CBS Sports Classic, which will pit North Carolina against UCLA and Ohio State against Kentucky, will tip off at noon Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. It’ll be followed by the Pac-12 US LBM Coast to Coast Challenge at noon Sunday, when the Stanford and Texas men’s teams will play, followed by the Arizona and Texas women’s teams at 2:30 p.m. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. both days. For tickets, which start at $38 for Saturday and $42 for Sunday, go to t-mobilearena.com.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

HOLIDAY

3. ‘Sunset Limited Christmas Variety Show’

The once-thriving TV variety show isn’t much of a thing these days — oh, you kids and your “Squid Game” — but its spirit lives on, with a contemporary, not-safe-for-kids twist, onstage at Majestic Repertory Theatre in the “Sunset Limited Christmas Variety Show.” What could possibly say “Christmas in Las Vegas” better than a little holiday burlesque? Plus live music, dancing and sketches. O, holy night! 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $25, 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com.

— Scott Dickensheets

MUSIC

4. ‘Allman Family Revival Tour’

You’re going to need one of those sweet wrist braces that professional bowlers sport to handle all the air guitar noodling required of an “Allman Family Revival Tour” gig. On their current trek, the Allman Betts Band (featuring Devon Allman, son of late Allman Brothers frontman Greg Allman, Duane Betts, son of Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts, and Berry Duane Oakley, son of Brothers bassist Berry Oakley, and others) will be joined by a rotating cast of ace musicians like Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Kenny Aronoff, Luther Dickinson and more. Get tied to the “Whipping Post” once more at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 at axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

FOOD

5. Golden Steer pop-up

Longtime local icon Golden Steer Steakhouse, 308 W. Sahara Ave., is offering Las Vegas locals a last-minute-gift discount on its Bambino and Prime Pairings gift boxes Saturday and Sunday with pickup at the restaurant from 2 to 4 p.m. both days. The Bambino, normally $168, will be $99 for locals those days, and the Prime Pairings, normally $237, will be $150. Go to goldensteerlasvegas.com/store.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

HOLIDAY

6. ‘A Cool Yule Christmas Celebration’

We’re not sure what the weather outside is going to be like this weekend, but we do know Contemporary West Dance Theatre will be having “A Cool Yule Christmas Celebration” inside the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. The holiday-themed program will offer timeless classics, popular Christmas songs and even audience singalongs. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $10; call 702-229-6383 or visit artslasvegas.org

— John Przybys

MUSIC

7. Chris Isaak

What’s cooler this time of year? The weather or Chris Isaak? Rhetorical question, there. An uber-suave pompadour incarnate, Isaak brings his annual holiday tour back to town to coat “Blue Christmas” in a deeper shade of longing — he plays all his Roy Orbison-indebted solo hits as well. Don’t bogart the pomade, Rudolph. See Isaak at 8 p.m. Friday at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45 at ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

DISCUSSION

9. Gun violence panel talk

As explained in greater depth in Neon’s Nov. 19 cover story, the “American Roulette” art exhibit at Core Contemporary seeks to get people talking about gun violence in terms of its human and cultural impact — not the partisan shouting points that typically apply. Now it’s time for actual talking: A group of panelists — medical and mental health professionals, faith leaders, gun trauma victims (Metro has also been invited) — will convene at the gallery to attempt a dialogue. 1 p.m. Sunday, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222, free, corecontemporary.com.

— Scott Dickensheets

CONCERT

9. Vegas City Opera Children’s Chorus

What’s better than listening to Christmas songs performed by talented singers? Listening to Christmas songs performed by talented young singers, which makes the Vegas City Opera’s Children’s Chorus Holiday Concert a can’t-miss item on your holiday to-do list. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Historic Fifth Street School. Tickets are “pay what you wish,” but offering a donation would be a nice way to celebrate the season’s spirit. Call 702-229-ARTS or visit artslasvegas.org for more information.

— John Przybys

MOVIES

10. ‘Elf’ and ‘The Grinch’

You don’t have to date, or even skate, to enjoy the last two pre-Christmas Date Skate nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. On Monday, Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) treks to Manhattan in search of his dad in “Elf,” and Tuesday brings “The Grinch.” The movies are shown at 7 p.m. on the hotel’s 65-foot digital marquee by the skating rink. Admission is free, and skate rentals start at $20. Fire pits and seasonal food and cocktails are available.

— Christopher Lawrence

Looking for more things to do? Check out our searchable database of events, exhibits and restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley.