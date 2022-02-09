Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Tyler, the Creator performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

HIP-HOP

1. Tyler, The Creator

On one level, he’s hip-hop’s Andy Kaufman, a comedic troll akin to an eye-roll incarnate. On another, he’s one of the genre’s most open-hearted presences, who’ll confess to feelings of insecurity and the seething anger of rejection in a way that few of his peers would dare. Sandwich ‘em both together and you’ve got Tyler, the Creator, rap’s snarky savant. As evidenced by his headlining set at Day N Vegas fest last November, his current stage production features a full-sized speedboat on stage that he raps from within at one point, tossed violently this way and that, as if riding the waves he’s spent a career making. See him at 7 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $39.50; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

COUNTRY

2. Luke Bryan

First came Lionel Richie at Encore, followed by Katy Perry at Resorts World. Now, the “American Idol” judges’ Strip takeover is complete as Luke Bryan kicks off his Resorts World residency. Good thing these gigs pay well, since he’s bringing his mother along. “What’s the big shopping center out here? Crystals and all that? My credit card will be in flames,” he told “Good Morning America.” Now all that’s missing are some solid Ryan Seacrest residency rumors. Tickets start at $58. See Luke Bryan at 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional dates through Feb. 26.

— Christopher Lawrence

FAMILY

3. ‘Still Life with Iris’

A young girl is swept from her home in the land of Nocturno — whose denizens build by night everything the rest of us see during the day — and deprived of her memories. With the help of two new friends, Annabel Lee, who hails from the sea, and an 11-year-old Mozart, she must find her way home. Presented by the Rainbow Company Youth Theatre Saturday through Feb. 20 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets: $6. Info: artsvegas.org

— Scott Dickensheets

MUSEUM

4. The Mob Museum’s 10th anniversary

Down on Steward Avenue, poor Cupid yields Feb. 14 to the notorious memory of Al Capone and the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre — it’s the anniversary of the Mob Museum. This year marks 10 years since its doors opened, and to celebrate, Nevada residents get in free that day to experience the memorabilia, the touch-screen learning kiosks, the panoramic narrative of organized crime and law enforcement in America. Sure, you could refuse that offer, but why would you? 300 Stewart Ave, themobmuseum.org

— Scott Dickensheets

ROCK

5. Coheed and Cambria

Is that J.R.R. Tolkien on the mic? No, but it sounds like it — actually, it sounds more like Rush’s Geddy Lee in high-pitched, borderline nasally tone, but pay attention to those lyrics, and we’re talking some full-on fantasy writing here. All but one of prog rockers’ 10 albums — including forthcoming new one, “Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind,” due out in May — follows the same sci-fi storyline. Think of a comic book with Marshall stacks. See them at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Tickets start at $33; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

— Jason Bracelin

CUISINE

6. Truffle festival

You can leave your truffle-hunting pig in his pen for the next week or so — chef Jose Andres has you covered. His Truffle Festival at restaurants China Poblano and Jaleo, both in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will feature truffle-forward dishes Saturday through Sunday, Feb. 20. Fresh ones, too; says here that the truffles will be on your table within 48 hours of being removed from the rich earth of Sarrion, Spain. For more dial up chinapoblano.com or jaleo.com.

— Scott Dickensheets

MUSICAL

7. ‘The Band’s Visit’

What do you get when an Egyptian police orchestra, on tour in Israel, gets lost and ends up in an isolated outpost instead of the city where it was scheduled to play? Apparently, a whole slew of Tony Awards and a Grammy for best musical theater album. “The Band’s Visit’s” 10 Tony Awards ranks it among the most honored musicals of all time. See it when it, umm, visits Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, Tuesday through Feb. 20. Tickets start at $30. thesmithcenter.com

— Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

8. ‘Recent Tragic Events’

A couple goes through with a blind date scheduled for Sept. 12, 2001. That’s the throughline for this play by Craig Wright, which incorporates touches of humor as it flits around such existential ponderings as free will, the nature of coincidence and the agonies of forced change. Semi spoiler: Don’t sit too close to the fourth wall, as it just might be broken through. Presented by the able crew at A Public Fit, “Recent Tragic Events” runs Fridays-Mondays, Feb. 11-21 at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway; tickets are $40 general. Info: apublicfit.org

— Scott Dickensheets

FUNK

9. Galactic

New Orleans practically oozes from the pores of Galactic. Wipe the sweat from the brows of any member of the quintet, which bought the historic Louisiana music joint Tipitina’s in 2018, and you might wring out a nice remoulade sauce. Maybe some beignet mix. Joined by vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Galactic brings its mix of jazz, funk, brass band and other influences — it’s a bit of a musical gumbo, really — to Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets start at $27.50. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

— Christopher Lawrence

VISUAL ART

10. ‘Haas Vegas!’

The exclamation point in the title is entirely consistent with the anthropomorphized whimsy of the Haas Brothers, twins Nikolai and Simon, who merge serious sculptural techniques with a cartoon-powered, psychedelic aesthetic to create personality-filled furniture and art objects. Feb. 16 through March 25 in the Studio Collection Space of the Juhl building, 353 E. Bonneville Ave. Info: Call MCQ Fine Art, 702-219-0131.

— Scott Dickensheets

