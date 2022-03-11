Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

311 hits town, Jeff Goldblum does jazz and Henderson hosts the 54th St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade in this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Emerald Society marches in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jeff Goldblum. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

John Mayer (Mark Seliger)

Musician John Mayer performs at Madison Square Garden during the Sob Rock Tour on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

JAZZ

1. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

It seems closer to something you’d find in one of those increasingly strange Apartments.com commercials than in the venue formerly known as Vinyl. Actor, spokesman and all-around national treasure Jeff Goldblum is making his Las Vegas performing debut with his jazz outfit, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. During the event, Goldblum will take your questions, ask you trivia questions and play classic jazz — he’ll be the eccentric gentleman at the piano. See what will no doubt be a slice of Las Vegas history at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday in 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49.

— Christopher Lawrence

READING

2. Brandon Leake

That name sounds familiar … wait, isn’t that the spoken-word guy who won a season of “America’s Got Talent”? Yes, same guy. Now he’s bringing that same verve and skill to the much more intimate venue of The Writer’s Block, where he’ll read from his new debut collection, “Unraveling.” See him for free on Saturday at 3 p.m. at 519 S. Sixth St. Details at thewritersblock.org

— Scott Dickensheets

MUSIC

3. John Mayer

It’s hard to troll John Mayer because he’s so good at trolling himself. Beginning with the self-awareness inherent in the title of his 2001 debut “Room for Squares,” the guy knows he’s seen as the poster boy for white-bread girlfriend rock, even if his enviable guitar chops belie a prodigious talent. He’s still at it on his latest record, “Sob Rock,” an album that winks at the adult contemporary airwaves of the ’80s, where only the Aquanet-abetted bangs were bigger than the Bic-in-the-air ballads. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden arena. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

CLASSICAL

4. Las Vegas Sinfonietta

The ensemble is calling this a concert in support of Ukraine, with works by that country’s composer Maxim Berezovsky joining a program of pieces by Mozart. This is no mere virtue signaling, either: Artistic Director Taras Krysa was conductor and music director of the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra — the oldest professional orchestra in the Ukraine — and has worked in Russia, too. Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Clark County Library. Tickets are $28 for adults and $14 for students (under 12 are free), with proceeds going to help Ukranians. Info: lasvegassinfonietta.com

— Scott Dickensheets

HEAVY METAL

5. Judas Priest

Does your grandfather wrap himself head-to-toe in black leather and steer a Harley onstage at age 70? No? Well, then take him to see Judas Priest and let its septuagenarian frontman Rob Halford show him how it’s done. (It’s never too late in life to better oneself, gramps). The pioneering heavy metallers, who helped popularize twin-guitar shredding, upper-register vocal histrionics and the genre’s signature leather look, are celebrating their 50th anniversary on their current tour. Head out to the highway with Judas Priest once more at 8 p.m. Sunday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Tickets start at $51; ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

6. St. Patrick’s Day in Henderson

It’s the best kind of St. Patrick’s Day event — one that gives you three days to celebrate but keeps your March 17 free for still more celebrating. The 54th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade takes over Henderson’s Water Street Plaza with authentic Celtic entertainment, a carnival, games, car show, food, crafts and Irish whiskey tastings. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday along Water Street. The festival’s hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

— Christopher Lawrence

STORYTELLING

7. StorySLAM

Few topics present more potential to lurch in unexpected directions than “home” — particularly now that two years of pandemic, remote work and economic fluctuation have thrown its meaning into new configurations. It could stand for sanctuary, domestic trauma, family warmth, human comedy and dubious furniture decisions. See what the presenters in “StorySLAM: Home” make of it Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are whatever you want to pay. Count on host Vogue Robinson to keep the proceedings real. Info: lasvegasnevada.gov

— Scott Dickensheets

MUSIC

8. 311

It’s kind of like the reggae-rock version of the Heart Attack Grill menu: The idea is to gorge, gorge and then — for dessert — perhaps we could interest you in a little gorging? So it goes when the biannual “311 Day” festivities hit town. The two-day marathon of herb-enhanced hard rock sees the Nebraska-born 311 playing upwards of three-dozen songs a night, surveying much of their 13-album catalog. It’s a destination event for fans; a buffet of the band’s discography. See 311 at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Two-day passes start at $155.96; ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

OUTDOOR ART

9. ‘Migrate’

Wetlands Park: What a great setting for site-specific artwork. Ten artists covering a wide stylistic range — peep these contributors: Holly Lay, Homero Hidalgo, Shan Michael Evans, Vezun — created pieces using “recycled and earth-friendly materials.” Fun, bright, playful … but short-lived. They’re only installed through March 31, so get out there! 7050 Wetlands Park Lane.

— Scott Dickensheets

THEATER

10. ‘Bedtime Stories’

A performer, a stage, amplification equipment and the sheer power of narrative. These are the elements from which creator Thomas Dudkiewicz builds “Bedtime Stories,” a layered attempt to explore the meaning of storycraft in our lives. “We fill our lives with our stories and we give body to our personality by different stories that we tell about ourselves,” he says. Additional enticement to attend: The city’s PR material calls this an “immersive” experience. Can a one-dude show be immersive? Here’s how to find out: 7 p.m. on March 16,17, 19; and 9 p.m. March 17 and 19; at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Free, but advance reservations suggested: lasvegasnevada.gov

— Scott Dickensheets