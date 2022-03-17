Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

From Benny the Butcher to Andre Rieu, Knight Hawks to K-9 Trials, check out this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

READING

1. Shaun T. Griffin

This guy’s a hall of fame poet — literally, as he was inducted into the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame in 2014 — and a league-leading social activist, leading some 30 programs having to do with hunger relief, education, addiction relief, the arts and more. Heckuva nice guy, too. He’ll do a COVID-delayed reading from his recent book of essays, “Because the Light Will Not Forgive Me,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at UNLV’s Barrick Museum. What rhymes with “you gotta see this”? Visit unlv.edu/barrickmuseum for more information.

— Scott Dickensheets

MUSIC

2. Benny the Butcher

He’s from the west side of New York — Buffalo not the Big Apple — but Benny the Butcher’s hard-eyed repertoire nevertheless feels indebted to the grimiest of NYC street rap, favoring a grim realism akin to crime scene photos. A founder of the Griselda Records crew, Butcher boasts a discography that unfolds like a “Law & Order” marathon set to a beat, with enough mean mugging to make Jerry Orbach proud. See him at 8 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $30 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

— Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

3. Knight Hawks

Half the field, twice the scoring: Welcome to indoor football. Vegas’ newest entry in the sport, the Knight Hawks, makes its home debut this weekend where the squad will attempt to drop a deuce on the competition. (A “deuce” is when a kicker earns two points by booting a kickoff through the uprights.) See the Knight Hawks attempt to lasso the Northern Arizona Wranglers at 7 p.m. Friday at Dollar Loan Center, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson. Tickets start at $22; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

4. New Edition, Charlie and Jodeci

Ready for a three-decade survey of R&B as smooth as the satin sheets that catalyze the songbooks of New Edition, Charlie and Jodeci? The appeal of these pop-soul Casanovas — genre prime movers of the ’80s, ’70s and ’90s, respectively — endures just as long as a few arrows remain in Cupid’s quiver. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $79; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

5. Las Vegas Lights

Combine the spectacle and head-slappingly original promotions of minor league baseball with the passion of fútbol — or soccer, if you will — and you’ll get a sense of the Las Vegas Lights. A home game is nearly as much of a social event as a sporting event, with pitchside seating available on mattresses, in kiddie pools or in (or on) your car. Throughout March, fans will enter through an oversized inflatable colon as part of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The Lights take on Phoenix Rising FC at 7 p.m. Saturday in their home opener at Cashman Field. Tickets start at $15.

— Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

6. Best picture nominees

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman” have proven that people can and will go to movie theaters. Now, you can see the 10 films nominated for best picture at this year’s Oscars on the big screen, even though half of them debuted either exclusively or simultaneously on streaming services. Several of them are returning to theaters ahead of the March 27 awards. You can see all of them, led by “The Power of the Dog” with 12 nominations, for one price during Oscar Movie Week 2022. See them Monday through March 27 at South Point and Suncoast. Passes are $35.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

7. Dionne Warwick

As far as groundbreaking Las Vegas residencies go, it’s right up there with her cousin Whitney Houston’s hologram concert at Harrah’s. “An Intimate Evening With Ms. Dionne Warwick,” starring the five-time Grammy winner, opens Thursday in The Stirling Club. Warwick will perform at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays in the private club at Turnberry Place, 2827 Paradise Road. Tickets start at $89.

— Christopher Lawrence

FAMILY

8. K-9 trials

Some very good boys (and girls, we presume) will showcase their talents and training during the 30th annual LVMPD K-9 Trials. German shepherds, Dutch shepherds, Belgian Malinoises, Labradors and English springer spaniels from around the country will compete with their handlers in events including narcotics, bombs, obedience, agility and handler protection. The action starts at 10 a.m. Sunday in South Point Arena. Tickets are free, but registration is required at lvmpdfoundation.org/k9trials.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

9. Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra

Rare is the classical troupe that can make Metallica money. Yet that’s what Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra have done for decades now, consistently ranking among the world’s top touring acts when they hit the road. How do they do it? By stepping on the classical gas for high-energy shows where virtuosity comes with a smile. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $74; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

CHEERS

10. New Vista Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival

Swing by The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday and sip unlimited samples of local and national brews. Admission also gets you a souvenir tasting glass and a guide to the offerings. The event benefits New Vista, a local nonprofit that provides support to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 2-6 p.m. (VIP ticket holders can enter at 1 p.m) Tickets start at $30; summerlin.com.

