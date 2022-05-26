Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Jack White performs at the Masonic Temple Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday. (Kirthmon F. Dozier /Detroit Free Press via AP)

The order window at American Coney Island in the D in downtown Las Vegas. (American Coney Island)

MUSIC

‘Katy Perry: Play’

Katy Perry brings the fireworks to the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas as she resumes her larger-than-life, over-the-top “Play” production. The pop superstar and “American Idol” judge has extended her residency with 16 shows this summer featuring her biggest hits and newer singles. Her latest run kicks off Friday and runs through Aug. 13. Tickets start at $124; ticketmaster.com.

Maria Staubs

FOOD

Ono kaukau

From noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Downtown Container Park is celebrating Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the rich island culture of Las Vegas with an Ohana Day event featuring food, drink, live entertainment, the Kona Brewing photo van and Kona Brewing dunk tank. Details: www.downtowncontainerpark.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Jack White

Jack White’s gone blue, dyeing his hair said shade, an aesthetic complement to the disconsolate tone of his latest record, “Fear of the Dawn.” The first of two albums that White recorded during the pandemic — “Entering Heaven Alive” follows in July — it’s perhaps his most wide-ranging, far-out and exhilaratingly odd record, sampling everything from Cab Calloway to the Manhattan Transfer and even throwing in a guest spot from A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip for good measure. Whether you dig it or not, it’s a new “Dawn” for sure. See White at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Happy birthday, chili dogs!

Some old dogs don’t need to learn new tricks, like Original Detroit Coneys, chili-slathered frankfurters first served this week way back in 1917. Topped with mustard and sweet onions, they’re slightly sloppy yet perfect Motor City treats. Celebrate their 105th anniversary this weekend at American Coney Island in the D Las Vegas; it’s open 24/7.

Greg Thilmont

MUSIC

New Kids on the Block

Still hangin’ tough after all these years, the granddaddies of the modern-day boy band craze remain capable, even in their 50s, of putting hearts in vises. On their current trek, they’re bringing along fellow ’80s and ’90s favs Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. Added bonus: You can get Rickrolled in real time when Rick Astley opens the show. See them at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $29.95; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Eagles

It turns out you really can leave the Hotel California. The year’s final stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour — in which they play the classic album in its entirety, from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir — checks into the MGM Grand Garden at 8 p.m. Saturday. The band’s current lineup — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill — also will perform a greatest hits set. Tickets start at $139 at axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Mary Poppins’

Watch Disney’s most endearing nanny uses her magical powers and common sense to transform the Banks family as the award-winning musical “Mary Poppins” debuts Wednesday at Super Summer Theatre at Spring Mountain State Park. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, the performance combines an enchanting story with spectacular songs and dance numbers. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8:05 p.m. Shows run Wednesdays to Saturdays until June 25. Tickets start at $17.50; supersummertheatre.org.

Maria Staubs

IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION

‘Rescue’

Get a firsthand look at the role a first responder in the new “Rescue” exhibition at Springs Preserve. Designed and produced by Scitech Science Center in Perth, Australia, the immersive exhibition explores rescue techniques, emergency supplies and equipment with hands-on experiences including firefighting, surf rescue and sea life survival. “Rescue” opens Sunday and runs Fridays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 5 at the Origen Museum. Admission is free for members or with paid Springs Preserve general admission.

Maria Staubs

MUSIC

Limp Bizkit

Few are better at goofing on Limp Bizkit these days than Limp Bizkit. The once proudly attitudinal rap rockers have traded nu metal machismo for winking self-deprecation, from the title of their most recent record — 2021’s “Still Sucks,” their first in a decade — to lead singer Fred Durst’s “Dad Vibes” stage get-up, which consists of a scruffy mane, aviator shades, fu manchu ’stache and general air of benign befuddlement. They still “Break Stuff,” only now they do so with a knowing smirk in place of a scowl. See them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

X Ambassadors, Starship

What’s better than a free concert? Two of ’em. The Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks concert series is doing double duty this holiday weekend. First up, Ithaca, New York-based pop rockers X Ambassadors of “Unsteady” and “Renegades” fame play the Third Street stage at 9 p.m. Saturday. Then, it’s Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, dipping into their catalog, as well as songs from Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane, at 9 p.m. Sunday on the First Street stage.

Christopher Lawrence