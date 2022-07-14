Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Scotiabank Arena during his Mainstream Sellout tour on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Machine Gun Kelly

Few contemporary artists inspire the musical equivalent of older dudes yelling “Get off my lawn!” to the neighbor kids than Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper-turned-rocker has raised plenty of hackles for going from hip-hop to angsty pop punk and becoming a rock star along the way, as if his rap background undermines his rock bona fides. Here’s the thing for all the Metallica-lovin’ dads out there, though: You don’t have to understand Machine Gun Kelly, because your teenage daughter or son does — and that’s his true audience. So be a sport and take them to see him at 8 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $18; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Marc Maron

It may sound counterintuitive, but you can learn a lot about yourself by listening to Marc Maron talk about himself. He’s become one of the great contemporary interviewers on his “WTF” podcast in large part by honing his incisive, highly introspective conversational style on comedy club stages for decades, candidly baring nearly every aspect of his being, no matter how unflattering, in front of live audiences nightly. The big takeaway: There’s value in finding a way to become comfortable being uncomfortable. See Maron at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wiseguys Las Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. Tickets are $40; vegas.wiseguyscomedy.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Chelsea FC vs. Club América

Whether you know it as soccer, futbol or the best time you can have watching a sport that can end in a scoreless tie, it’s shaping up to be an absolutely massive week for the sport at Allegiant Stadium. First up, the Premier League’s Chelsea FC takes on Mexico’s Club América at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $45 at ticketmaster.com. Then it’s Italy’s Juventus vs. Mexico’s Chivas de Guadalajara on July 22. Tickets start at $50 at ticketmaster.com. Finally, global superpowers and LaLiga rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona bring the El Clásico to the desert July 23. Tickets start at $350 at ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Usher

Usher has always been known for his moves. His most recent one has taken him about a mile and a half down Las Vegas Boulevard South. The singer sold out all 20 shows during his 2021 residency in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Now, he’s debuting “My Way — The Las Vegas Residency” in Dolby Live at Park MGM. See it at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional dates through July 30. Tickets start at $85 at ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Bill Burr

Bill Burr radiates the perpetual agitation of a man with a really bad sunburn constantly getting slapped on the back by co-workers — and being a redhead, he probably knows a thing or two about sunburns. Burr has become a stand-up star by working through his anger issues on stage, raging against just about everything — including his own self-acknowledged short fuse. He truly spares no one, and that goes double for himself. See him at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Rise Against

“This Time It’s Personal,” Chicago punks Rise Against declare in song on their latest EP, “Nowhere Generation II,” but really, everything has always felt personal with this bunch: a big part of their appeal is the passion with which they tackle various societal ills, from income inequality to political corruption. But even when the subject matter takes a dark turn, bright melodies dispel at least some of the gloom. See Rise Against at 8 p.m. Friday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Tickets start at $28; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Battle for Vegas

Watch your favorite athletes battle for bragging rights in a star-studded charity softball showdown Monday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Featuring the Golden Knights, led by Reilly Smith, and the Raiders, led by Josh Jacobs, the two all-star teams of professional athletes will face off in the third annual Battle for Vegas, where all proceeds benefit nonprofits. The home run derby begins at 6:30 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:30. Tickets start at $35; battleforvegas.com.

Maria Staubs

MUSIC

Journey

There’s no stopping the believin’ as Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey close in on their 50th anniversary. Backing a new studio album, “Freedom,” and backed by a symphony orchestra, Neal Schon and Co. return to town for a four-night run. Hold on to that feelin’ at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and July 22 and 23 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Tickets start at $50; axs.com.

Maria Staubs

ATTRACTION

Summer of Screams

Get ready for two terrifying nights as Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest hosts Summer of Screams, a sneak peek of its Halloween horror attraction Vegas Fright Nights. With immersive Hollywood-quality sets and effects, the event features two of OV’s popular installations: Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3D. The event runs from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $20; vegasfrightnights.com.

Maria Staubs

MUSIC

Corinne Bailey Rae

English singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, best known for her soulful 2006 single “Put Your Records On,” will perform at 8 p.m. Friday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $50 at ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence