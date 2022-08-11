Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Aces’ regular-season finale and shows by Rob Zombie and Jim Jefferies head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum yells out after scoring during the second half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game against the Chicago Sky Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SPORTS

Las Vegas Aces

Considering the year they’ve had, you shouldn’t need additional reasons to see the Aces close out their regular season. But here are a couple: It’s Fan Appreciation Day, meaning contests, prizes and giveaways, and it’s the final regular-season game for WNBA legend Sue Bird. The Aces take on the Seattle Storm at noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $10 at axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Rob Zombie

When they were kids, they used to binge on old-school monster movies and late-night sci-fi flicks with budgets around the cost of your average Happy Meal. Decades later, brothers Robert and Michael Cummings front their own horror-inspired metal bands and are hitting the road together. (You might know them better as Rob Zombie and Spider One, singer for Powerman 5000, respectively.) They team up with Mudvayne and Static-X for a late ’90s/early aughts metal revival at 6 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Jim Jefferies

Jim Jefferies doesn’t just poke the bear, he jabs the thing in the eye with an ice pick. From gun control to gay marriage to religion, the Australian comedian’s repertoire ranges from hot takes on hot-button issues to riffing on the joys of being a dad. One thing remains constant through it all: Jefferies’ fondness for turning sacred cows into double cheeseburgers. See him at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Mirage. Tickets start at $49.99; mirage.mgmresorts.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Free doughnuts

Randy’s Donuts was Instagrammable six decades before Instagram. The original shop in Inglewood, California, debuted in 1952 with a giant doughnut on the roof. Over the years, the original Randy’s appeared in a host of movies and TV shows and became a favorite tourist destination for pictures of the giant doughnut (and for inhaling glazed doughnuts). Fittingly, Randy’s is bringing the Hollywood glaze and sprinkles to Las Vegas, opening its first shop in the city on Tuesday at 2170 S. Rainbow Blvd. From 6 a.m. to noon on opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to folks who stop by.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Raiders vs. Vikings

The Autumn Wind is, famously, a Raider. But what of the Midsummer Swelter? Does it, too, rock a menacingly sharp eye patch and leather helmet combo? Josh McDaniels’ club looks to build on its rousing exhibition victory in the Hall of Fame game as it hosts its preseason home opener against the Vikings at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $36; ticketmaster.com.

George Riggle

FOOD

Sandwich Month

Through Sept. 4, to celebrate August as National Sandwich Month, Texas Meltz, 4604 W. Sahara Ave., is offering buy-one-get-one deals weekly on different selected sandwiches to Texas Meltz Rewardz Club members. Join the club at texasmeltz.com/club or at point of purchase. Through Sunday, the featured sandwich is a Midland (grilled steak, cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, Texas toast); Monday through Thursday, the sandwich is a Houston (smoked pulled pork, cheese, grilled cheese, homemade barbecue sauce, Texas Toast). Deal good once daily for dining in or call-in orders.

Johnathan L. Wright

ATTRACTIONS

Thrill rides at The Strat

From 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day, The Strat is offering its YOLO (You Only Live Once) BOGO promotion on all thrill rides. People may purchase one ride ticket and receive a second ticket for free, or purchase one unlimited thrill ride pass and receive a second pass for free. The deal applies to the Big Shot, Insanity and X-Scream rides.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Los Bukis

They were one of the most popular bands Mexico ever produced, ruling the charts until 1996 when, after 20 years together, Los Bukis disbanded as co-founder Marco Antonio Solís decided to go solo — and did pretty well for himself, we might add. Now they’re closing out their “Una Historia Cantada” reunion tour, last year’s second-biggest worldwide outing, with four U.S. shows. See Los Bukis at 8 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $35; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

ART

‘More Than Meets the Eye’

The quest for quiet, empty spaces in a world consumed by consumption — driven to fill all those spaces with so much meaningless stuff — informs David Baird’s new art exhibit. The artist and UNLV architecture professor explores the boundless possibilities contained within the blank canvas and the unmarked page in “More Than Meets the Eye” at the Savidan Gallery, 1310 S. Third St. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and the exhibit will run through Oct. 15. Details: savidangallery.com.

George Riggle

FAMILIES

South Point Car and Truck Show

Spend the day with some cool cars and trucks for a good cause. The fourth annual South Point Car and Truck Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the South Point’s Exhibit Hall. Vendors, raffle prizes and food will be available. Admission is free, and proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.

Christopher Lawrence