Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Raiders, the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con and Travis Scott highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads the field at the end of a NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SPORTS

Raiders’ home opener

Time to pluck the redbirds when the Raiders celebrate their home opener by taking on the Arizona Cardinals. Their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, doesn’t like to do film work and totally looks like Looney Tunes’ Marvin the Martian when he’s wearing his helmet. Be sure to tell him as much in person at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Travis Scott

Three years ago, hip-hop superstar Travis Scott christened Kaos at the Palms with an adrenalized opening-night performance. He returns to the larger-than-life Vegas nightlife circuit this weekend at 10 p.m. Saturday at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Tickets start at $75 for women, $125 for men; zoukgrouplv.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Six: The Musical’

It’s still one of the hottest tickets on Broadway; now it’s headlining the Broadway Las Vegas Series with an extended run. “Six” tells the story of Henry VIII’s wives in the guise of a pop music concert. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sept. 25 and Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 and Oct. 1 and 2, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

CONVENTION

Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con

It’s something of a rarity these days, but the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con is back to actually focus on comics and their writers and artists. Fresh off big reveals at Disney’s D23 conference, Peter David, who wrote the first appearance of The Thunderbolts, will be there, as will Werewolf by Night creator Roy Thomas. Garth Ennis, creator of The Boys and Preacher, will appear as well. See it all in Hall South 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets start at $25 on Friday, $35 on Saturday and $25 on Sunday.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Dine With a Purpose

During September’s Hunger Action Month, restaurants in the Forum Shops at Caesars are presenting Dine With a Purpose, with a portion of the proceeds of featured items being donated to Three Square food bank. Participants: Carmine’s (Carmine’s salad; frozen big berry cosmo cocktail), Joe’s Seafood (Prime steak and stone crab; cherries jubilee pie), The Palm (key lime pie), RPM Italian (chicken Parmesan), Sushi Roku (izakaya feast for two; Three Square blossom cocktail), Trevi (lasagna), True Food Kitchen (Korean steak; Thai basil martini) and Water Grill (signature oysters).

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

Batman Day

Happy Batman Day to all who celebrate. In honor of the special occasion, Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns” will be back in theaters. The animated “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” kicks things off at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, followed by “Batman” at 4:30 p.m. and “Batman Returns” at 7:25 p.m. See them all at Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point, Suncoast and Henderson’s Cinedome.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Mexican Independence Day specials

No, it’s not the same as Cinco de Mayo. Mexican Independence Day falls on Sept. 16. To mark the occasion, Casa Calavera in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering special beverages, special dishes and live music Friday through Sunday. Beverages: a flight of three Patrón tequilas, house michelada with Tecate beer and a presentation of two mezcals. Dishes: chicken taquito torta with tomatillo salsa and a nogada chile stuffed with meats and draped with walnut cream sauce. Casa Calavera will also host a mariachi band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday for brunch.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘Silent No More’

No Limit, a nonprofit that assists deaf children and their families, will present “Silent No More,” a collection of inspiring life stories by people living with hearing loss, at 7 p.m. Saturday at UNLV’s Philip J. Cohen Theatre. A cast Q&A will follow the performance. ASL/CART services will be provided. Tickets are $25 online, $40 at the door; bit.ly/SilentNoMoreLV.

Review-Journal

FOOD & DRINK

Farm Table Dinner

Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla, mainstays of Vegas restaurateuring and James Beard Award nominees, are just back from Cape Cod. And they brought it with them. The annual Cape Cod installment of their Farm Table Dinner series begins at 6 p.m. Monday at their flagship Honey Salt in Summerlin. The dinner features the couple’s favorite East Coast dishes from this summer. Tickets are $69, with wine pairings an additional $29; honeysalt.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Metal Blade Records 40th anniversary show

They “Hit the Lights” with Metallica’s first-ever single, signed Slayer and gave us Cannibal Corpse: It’s safe to say Metal Blade Records easily ranks as America’s greatest heavy metal label ever. With founder Brian Slagel now living in Vegas, Metal Blade will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special show here headlined by thrash greats Sacred Reich. “Surf Nicaragua” with them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $20; thespacelv.com.

Jason Bracelin