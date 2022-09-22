Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Bad Bunny performs in concert during his "El Último Tour Del Mundo" at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Bad Bunny

Of the all superstar acts to have headlined Allegiant Stadium — Garth Brooks, Billy Joel, Metallica, the Rolling Stones among them — Bad Bunny is only the second performer to play multiple dates at the massive venue, following BTS’ four-show run there in April. How big is the Puerto Rican reggaeton prime mover? Currently the world’s most-listened-to act, Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist ever to lead Spotify in annual streams in 2020 and 2021. His fourth full-length, “El Último Tour del Mundo,” was the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart when it dropped in November 2020. He duplicated the feat in May with the release of his latest record, “Un Verano sin Ti,” and had a pretty sweet appearance in the Brad Pitt actioner “Bullet Train” this summer. All told, it’s been pretty good to be Bad the past few years. See him at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Allegiant Stadium; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

iHeartRadio Music Festival

We hear you — or, more specifically, your dogs. Metatarsals still howling after three days of full-tilt boogying at Life is Beautiful, are they? Well, tell them to hush. It’s time to get on your feet and make some noise of a different variety as another big fest hits town. The iHeartRadio Music Festival, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, packs T-Mobile Arena with a roster of superstars including Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Pitbull, Nicki Minaj and The Black Keys. The iHeart-ing even spills over to the outdoor Daytime Stage at Area15, which will host performances by Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer and more at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $86.75 at T-Mobile Arena, $75 at Area15; axs.com.

Review-Journal

FOOD & DRINK

Greek Food Festival

The 49th annual Las Vegas Greek Food Festival runs Friday through Sunday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 S. El Camino Road. It will feature Greek food, live music, folk dancing, tours of the Byzantine church, a market, a kids zone with rides, and raffles (including for the grand prize of $25,000). Free parking. Tickets: $7 daily, $15 three days; lvgff.com or 702-221-8245.

Johnathan L. Wright

ATTRACTIONS

Mine Experience gala

Here’s a chance to discover a hidden gem. The Mine Experience, a 5,100-square-foot model of an underground mine, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a gala and silent auction at 6 p.m. Saturday at 57 Lynn Lane in Henderson. The event, designed to inspire students to learn about rocks, minerals and mining history, will also provide an opportunity to explore the simulated mine and win prizes. Plus, singer Nieve Malandra and magician Murray Sawchuck will perform. Tickets are $75; McCawMines.org.

Review-Journal

WINE

New Vista fundraiser

Wine Walk at Downtown Summerlin runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The wine tasting benefits New Vista, a nonprofit provider of housing for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The event also features live music, backyard games and food trucks. Tickets ($40 in advance, $50 at door) include a tasting card, tasting map and souvenir wine glass; bit.ly/3pmF20s.

Johnathan L. Wright

BEER

CraftHaus party

From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday (VIP entry at 6), CraftHaus Brewery, 7350 Eastgate Road, Henderson, is celebrating eight years in business with its Magic 8 Ball Anniversary party. The event features unlimited pours of more than 30 brews, food for purchase from local food trucks, a live DJ, and entertainment from a roaming astrologer and a sleight-of-hand magician. General admission: $42. VIP: $70 (early admission, Deadwood Meadery tastes, Half Bird Chicken eats, tasting glass); go to eventbrite.com, then search HausFest.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Flogging Molly

“These Times Have Got Me Drinking,” Celtic punk troupe Flogging Molly declare in song at the outset of their new record, the aptly titled “Anthem.” Maybe so, but one of this band’s central aims is to chase those blues away with an adrenalized take on traditional Irish music that tends to lead to the raising of spirits and glasses full of spirits simultaneously. See Flogging Molly at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are $42.16; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Khruangbin

Their name’s hard to pronounce, their appeal easy to grasp: Houston’s Khruangbin demonstrate that funkiness knows no borders, their soulful psychedelia mining influences from around the globe, intermingling touches of Middle Eastern and Spanish music into a sound as big as their home state. See them at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $49.50; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Jason Bracelin

FAMILY FUN

Brick Fest Live

Brick by brick, everything is awesome! Brick Fest Live, a family-friendly celebration of all things Lego, takes over the Expo at the World Market Center at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday with over a million bricks on display and ready to play. See life-size models, watch interactive stage shows, help build a record-setting mosaic and visit hands-on build zones. Tickets start at $19.99; brickfestlive.com.

Review-Journal

FESTIVAL

Pure Aloha

It’s a Ninth Island tradition: The Pure Aloha Fall Festival returns for its 16th annual weekend celebrating Polynesian culture. There will be food, crafts, live music, dancing and carnival rides. Pure Aloha is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. Sept. 29, 5 p.m.-midnight Sept. 30, 1 p.m.-midnight Oct. 1 and 1-10 p.m. Oct. 2 at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. Tickets are $15, with children under 42 inches admitted free; purealohafestivals.com.

Review-Journal