53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 5:10 am
 
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, Jul ...
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The White House will become a concert venue Friday, Sept. 23, when Elton John performs. The event is called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” a reference to a poem by Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MUSIC

Elton John

It’ll be “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” for real when Elton John brings his farewell tour to town. It’s not that the Rocket Man has run out of jet fuel. It’s just that after five decades on the road it’s time for the all-time great piano man to call it a day. Bummed? “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.” Bid farewell at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $48; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

The Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Avenue originally was the United States Federal Court House and P ...
The Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Avenue originally was the United States Federal Court House and Post office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT

Nevada Day celebration

The Mob Museum is celebrating Nevada Day with a free, family-friendly community event at its new outdoor Event Plaza. Live music, games, giveaways and trick-or-treating are on the bill. Attendees can explore a Las Vegas Fire and Rescue truck and a community ambulance and see new FBI technologies. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Attendees with a Nevada ID will receive buy-one-get-one admission to the Mob Museum.

Christopher Lawrence

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's sec ...
Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Duran Duran squared

It’s not quite the “Simpsons” joke of the Moody Blues opening for a Moody Blues tribute act, but there will be a double dose of Duran Duran this weekend. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are bringing their “Future Past” tour to town with shows at 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $255; ticketmaster.com. As a prelude, “Into Future Past — Celebrating Duran Duran” is set for 8 p.m. Saturday in 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $32; etix.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Sarah Barthel of Phantogram performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Vall ...
Sarah Barthel of Phantogram performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Phantogram

“Love Me Now,” dream-pop duo Phantogram command on their latest record, “Ceremony.” It’s easy to oblige thanks to the seductive atmosphere conjured by the band’s blend of trip-hop beats, outsize hooks and digital sizzle. See Phantogram at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $28; ticketweb.com.

Jason Bracelin

Las Vegas Little Theatre’s production of "Misery," based on the Stephen King n ...
Las Vegas Little Theatre’s production of "Misery," based on the Stephen King novel, runs through Nov. 6. (Kris Mayeshiro/KM2 Creative)

THEATER

‘Misery’

We’re not usually ones to promote the idea of hobbling a writer, but in this case, we’ll make an exception. Things take a dark turn when novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car wreck by his “No. 1 fan” in “Misery.” See Las Vegas Little Theatre’s production of the play based on the Stephen King novel. It’s being presented at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Nov. 4 and 5 with additional 2 p.m. shows Saturday, Sunday and Nov. 6 at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $30; lvlt.org.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINK MASTERS. Alex Velez in DRINK MASTERS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
DRINK MASTERS. Alex Velez in DRINK MASTERS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

TV

‘Drink Masters’

Alex Velez, beverage director of local Lost Spirits Distillery, is one of 12 mixologists starring in “Drink Masters,” a reality competition show premiering Friday on Netflix. The mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through cocktail challenges in pursuit of a $100,000 prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master. Visit netflix.com/drinkmasters.

Johnathan L. Wright

Journeyman Last Feather Rye Single Barrel stars at a tasting and supper event on Nov. 1, 2022, ...
Journeyman Last Feather Rye Single Barrel stars at a tasting and supper event on Nov. 1, 2022, at RedTail by Zouk lounge in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Liquor World)

SPIRITS

Rare whiskey tasting

Beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday, the new RedTail by Zouk lounge in Resorts World is celebrating Journeyman Distillery, the cult Michigan outfit whose organic small-batch spirits are highly prized. RedTail and retailer Liquor World are presenting the event, which features a bottle of Journeyman Last Feather Rye Single Barrel for all guests, a master class tasting of four spirits led by Grant Greiffendorf of Journeyman, a buffet supper, welcome and after-dinner cocktails, swag bag and free game play. Tickets are $99.99; liquorworldlv.com/events.

Johnathan L. Wright

The Nevada Craft Brewers Association is presenting its Pints Promo from October 28-31, 2022. (NCBA)
The Nevada Craft Brewers Association is presenting its Pints Promo from October 28-31, 2022. (NCBA)

CRAFT BEER

Nevada Day pints

From Friday through Monday, the Nevada Craft Brewers Association is presenting its inaugural Nevada Day Pint promo. Pint glasses designed by local artist Raven Snow will be sold for $12.95 at 25 Nevada craft breweries. A special $5 beer is offered with each pint glass. Proceeds support NCBA programs. Las Vegas participants: Able Baker Brewing, Bad Beat Brewing, Banger Brewing, Big Dog’s Brewing, CraftHaus Brewery, Hop Nuts Brewing, HUDL Brewing, Lovelady Brewing, Las Vegas Brewing, Mojave Brewing, Nevada Brew Works, North 5th Brewing and Tenaya Creek Brewing.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

W.A.S.P.

Will the flame-shooting saw-blade codpiece make its return? One can only hope W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless dons his legendary heavy metal stage gear of yesteryear when the rockers return for their first U.S. tour in over a decade to commemorate their 40th anniversary. Go “Inside the Electric Circus” once more at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $29.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

Ingrid ollintzihuatl Moctezuma sets out a candle at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people ...
Ingrid ollintzihuatl Moctezuma sets out a candle at a Día de los Muertos event to honor people killed by police violence at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

FESTIVAL

Dia de los Muertos celebration

Honor the Day of the Dead with a family-friendly Dia de los Muertos celebration. Contests for ofrendas and catrina costumes are scheduled, as are children’s activities, food trucks and vendors. The free festival is scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive.

Christopher Lawrence

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
3
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
4
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
5
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Cal ...
Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic comments
The Associated Press

Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.