Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Shows by Elton John, Duran Duran and Phantogram, plus Nevada Day celebrations, lead the lineup of things to do in Las Vegas this week.

MUSIC

Elton John

It’ll be “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” for real when Elton John brings his farewell tour to town. It’s not that the Rocket Man has run out of jet fuel. It’s just that after five decades on the road it’s time for the all-time great piano man to call it a day. Bummed? “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.” Bid farewell at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $48; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT

Nevada Day celebration

The Mob Museum is celebrating Nevada Day with a free, family-friendly community event at its new outdoor Event Plaza. Live music, games, giveaways and trick-or-treating are on the bill. Attendees can explore a Las Vegas Fire and Rescue truck and a community ambulance and see new FBI technologies. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Attendees with a Nevada ID will receive buy-one-get-one admission to the Mob Museum.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Duran Duran squared

It’s not quite the “Simpsons” joke of the Moody Blues opening for a Moody Blues tribute act, but there will be a double dose of Duran Duran this weekend. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are bringing their “Future Past” tour to town with shows at 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $255; ticketmaster.com. As a prelude, “Into Future Past — Celebrating Duran Duran” is set for 8 p.m. Saturday in 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $32; etix.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Phantogram

“Love Me Now,” dream-pop duo Phantogram command on their latest record, “Ceremony.” It’s easy to oblige thanks to the seductive atmosphere conjured by the band’s blend of trip-hop beats, outsize hooks and digital sizzle. See Phantogram at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $28; ticketweb.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Misery’

We’re not usually ones to promote the idea of hobbling a writer, but in this case, we’ll make an exception. Things take a dark turn when novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car wreck by his “No. 1 fan” in “Misery.” See Las Vegas Little Theatre’s production of the play based on the Stephen King novel. It’s being presented at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Nov. 4 and 5 with additional 2 p.m. shows Saturday, Sunday and Nov. 6 at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $30; lvlt.org.

Christopher Lawrence

TV

‘Drink Masters’

Alex Velez, beverage director of local Lost Spirits Distillery, is one of 12 mixologists starring in “Drink Masters,” a reality competition show premiering Friday on Netflix. The mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through cocktail challenges in pursuit of a $100,000 prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master. Visit netflix.com/drinkmasters.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPIRITS

Rare whiskey tasting

Beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday, the new RedTail by Zouk lounge in Resorts World is celebrating Journeyman Distillery, the cult Michigan outfit whose organic small-batch spirits are highly prized. RedTail and retailer Liquor World are presenting the event, which features a bottle of Journeyman Last Feather Rye Single Barrel for all guests, a master class tasting of four spirits led by Grant Greiffendorf of Journeyman, a buffet supper, welcome and after-dinner cocktails, swag bag and free game play. Tickets are $99.99; liquorworldlv.com/events.

Johnathan L. Wright

CRAFT BEER

Nevada Day pints

From Friday through Monday, the Nevada Craft Brewers Association is presenting its inaugural Nevada Day Pint promo. Pint glasses designed by local artist Raven Snow will be sold for $12.95 at 25 Nevada craft breweries. A special $5 beer is offered with each pint glass. Proceeds support NCBA programs. Las Vegas participants: Able Baker Brewing, Bad Beat Brewing, Banger Brewing, Big Dog’s Brewing, CraftHaus Brewery, Hop Nuts Brewing, HUDL Brewing, Lovelady Brewing, Las Vegas Brewing, Mojave Brewing, Nevada Brew Works, North 5th Brewing and Tenaya Creek Brewing.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

W.A.S.P.

Will the flame-shooting saw-blade codpiece make its return? One can only hope W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless dons his legendary heavy metal stage gear of yesteryear when the rockers return for their first U.S. tour in over a decade to commemorate their 40th anniversary. Go “Inside the Electric Circus” once more at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $29.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

Dia de los Muertos celebration

Honor the Day of the Dead with a family-friendly Dia de los Muertos celebration. Contests for ofrendas and catrina costumes are scheduled, as are children’s activities, food trucks and vendors. The free festival is scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive.

Christopher Lawrence