Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2022 - 6:55 pm
 
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) carries against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA col ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) carries against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

SPORTS

UNLV vs. UNR

A UNLV football season that began with so much promise during a 4-1 start is ending without a bowl bid thanks to a six-game losing streak. There’s still the chance to paint the Fremont Cannon scarlet, though. The Rebels (4-7) host UNR (2-9) to finish out the season. Game time is 3 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $38; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Matthew Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 202 ...
Matthew Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

The 1975

“We’re experiencin’ life through the postmodern lens,” Matthew Healy, singer of The 1975, observes at the outset of his band’s new record, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” which wryly addresses 21st century living through cellphones and social media. But as numbing as those things may be, The 1975 provide the opposite, a little physical and cerebral stimulation via disco-y pop rock that’s an inviting soundtrack to the apocalypse. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

Individuals attend Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday ...
Individuals attend Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FESTIVAL

Cowboy Christmas

It’s been a mainstay of the local holiday season since 1986. Cowboy Christmas, the official gift show of the National Finals Rodeo, is bringing in more than 350 exhibitors from across the country. In addition to shopping for everything from Western wear to furniture to original art, attendees can watch the future of rodeo at the Yeti Junior World Finals. Admission is free. The show will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Dec. 1 to 10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Christopher Lawrence

Bartenders Clint "Spotty" Spotleson, left, and Bryan Pierzga, right, mix drinks at th ...
Bartenders Clint "Spotty" Spotleson, left, and Bryan Pierzga, right, mix drinks at the Sand Dollar Lounge in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The bar is hosting Miracle on Spring Mountain, a five-week holiday pop-up with extravagant decorations and a specialty cocktail menu. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

Miracle and Sippin’ Santa

The Miracle on Spring Mountain experience returns for a third year to The Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, transforming the bar into a Winter Wonderland through Dec. 31 with a profusion of decorations, nightly entertainment, pizza pop-ups (8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Dec. 5) and holiday cocktails. Meanwhile, Sippin’ Santa on Main makes its debut this year at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown at the Plaza, with a balmy, tropical, Santa-on-a-surfboard twist on the holiday featuring tiki-inspired decor and cocktails. Like the experience at its sibling, Sippin’ Santa on Main runs through Dec. 31. Hours for Miracle on Spring Mountain and Sippin’ Santa on Main are 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily. Details: thesanddollarlv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘The Wild Party’

Sex, drugs and Charlestons are on tap when the Roaring ’20s return in “The Wild Party.” The new interactive show from Majestic Repertory Theatre and Table 8 Immersive brings attendees inside the titular party, where they’re invited to dress in their finest 1920s attire to engage with the characters. Guests will be limited to 20 per show, and each of them must be at least 21. “The Wild Party” will be performed at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, Dec. 1 to 18, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $65; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip is presenting its famed gospel brunches o ...
House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip is presenting its famed gospel brunches on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 and 11, 2022. (Anthony Mair)

FOOD & DRINK

Gospel Brunch

Praise be, with biscuits! The House of Blues in Mandalay Bay is presenting its final Gospel Brunches of 2022 on Sunday and Dec. 4 and 11. The meals unite traditional and contemporary gospel music with an all-you-can-enjoy buffet that features a ham carvery, barbecue chicken, jambalaya, omelets, chicken and waffles, salads, fruits, desserts and more. Visit houseofblues.com, then click on Event Calendar, for details and tickets. A portion of ticket sales supports the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, a nonprofit that provides arts and cultural educational programs for youth.

Johnathan L. Wright

Tim Weah of the United States, celebrates after scoring during the World Cup, group B soccer ma ...
Tim Weah of the United States, celebrates after scoring during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

FOOD & DRINK

World Cup watching

Soccer go bragh. Rí Rá Irish Pub in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place is encouraging fans to watch matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup while choosing from the pub’s menu of draft beers, whiskies and dishes like Scotch eggs, sausage rolls, lamb burger, shepherd’s pie, and steak and chips. Rí Rá is hosting its viewings of all World Cup matches that air after 8 a.m. Pacific time through the final match on Dec. 18.

Johnathan L. Wright

Aaron Lee Tasjan performs in concert as the opening act for Greta Van Fleet during their " ...
Aaron Lee Tasjan performs in concert as the opening act for Greta Van Fleet during their "March of the Peaceful Army Tour" at The Met on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Don’t Overthink It,” singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan advises on his latest record, “Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!,” an album of witty, winsome folk rock where he embraces the corporeal over the digital, in both song and spirit. “May the guitar rest in peace / Before it’s dead once more,” he sings on “Computer of Love,” giving it a fitting elegy, at least. Las Vegas singer-songwriters Jeff Mix & The Songhearts and Jesse Pino join him at 7 p.m. Monday at The Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza. Free; thesanddollarlv.com/downtown.

Jason Bracelin

George Fisher, of Cannibal Corpse, center, performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in ...
George Fisher, of Cannibal Corpse, center, performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MUSIC

Cannibal Corpse

Cannibal Corspe frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher — What, did you think his nickname was going to “Kittenstroker”? — has the thickest neck in all of death metal, with the girth of a fleshy tree trunk, thanks to the violent, windmill headbanging he does at his band’s gigs. See if you can keep up with the man when Cannibal headlines a loaded lineup also featuring Dark Funeral, Immolation and Black Anvil at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $29.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

Gabby Barrett, of Pittsburgh, performs as part of the "Downtown Hoedown" event, ahead ...
Gabby Barrett, of Pittsburgh, performs as part of the "Downtown Hoedown" event, ahead of the National Finals Rodeo, at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MUSIC

Downtown Hoedown

Break out your finest cowboy boots, the National Finals Rodeo returns Thursday. First up, though, is the traditional kickoff party, the Downtown Hoedown concert. This year’s lineup features Scotty McCreery, Nate Smith, Lainey Wilson and Neal McCoy. Admission is free. See it from 5:15 to 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Fremont Street Experience.

Christopher Lawrence

